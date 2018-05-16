Fred & Flo 10 Washable Hand & Face Wipes

Product Description
- Fred and Flo 10 Washable Cotton Baby Wipes
- Fred and Flo 10 Washable Cotton Baby Wipes
- 100% terry cotton Naturally absorbent Machine washable
- Soft and gentle on your baby's skin. 100% terry cotton is super absorbent, ideal for clearing up all kinds of baby messes. Kind to your baby's skin as no harsh chemicals, just use water. 20 x 20 cm size covers hand during use. Each pack contains 10 Washable Cotton Baby Wipes plus a spare storage bag for dirty wipes. 5 of each colour, use one colour for babies' faces and one colour for hands. Ideal alternative to disposable wipes as these are easy to wash and reuse.
Information
Storage
Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Wash before first use. It is recommended that you dampen the wipe with clean water before use. If using warm water, check temperature before using on baby. Gently wipe over baby's hands or face to clean. Keep dirty wipes in separate bag away from clean wipes. Warnings: Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always ensure the product is clean before use. Inspect product before each use. Discard at first sign of damage. Keep bags away from children. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT A TOY. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE (red bold)
- Remove all solid waste and rinse thoroughly before washing. Wash similar colours together Wash at 40°C Tumble dry low Iron low temperature Do not bleach Do not dry clean
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020