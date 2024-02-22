We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Fred & Flo 60 Head-to-Toe Extra Large fragrance free wipes
image 1 of Fred & Flo 60 Head-to-Toe Extra Large fragrance free wipesimage 2 of Fred & Flo 60 Head-to-Toe Extra Large fragrance free wipesimage 3 of Fred & Flo 60 Head-to-Toe Extra Large fragrance free wipes

Fred & Flo 60 Head-to-Toe Extra Large fragrance free wipes

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.10

£1.10/each

60 Extra Large biodegradable fragrance free wipes
Kind & gentle for messy hands and wriggly bottoms Gentle for delicate skin Cleansing milk for baby’s soft skin Dermatologically approved Made from 100% Plant based fibres60 biodegradable fragrance free wipes. Specially developed to gently cleanse, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin and safe for babies who may be prone to eczema. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin. Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources “I love these plant-based wipes, Flo They’re biodegradable, did you know? So they’re kinder to the planet – hooray! And keep our bottoms clean all day Ideal for mealtimes, play times, out and about, the whole family.
Pack size: 60SHT

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-12, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Produce of

Origin the U.K.

Net Contents

60 Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Peel back the label and pull the first wipe through the opening. You're ready to deal with anything and everything. Always reseal the label after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste.

View all Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here