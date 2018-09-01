Rascal &Friends Biodegradable 52 Baby Wipes

Leave hands tacky
Unfortunately I brought five packs due to good reviews. I mainly use wipes to freshen my hands during the day, theses leave a tacky residue so are useless for me. Regarding the lovely clip top and only getting one out at a time they are perfect
Great quality wipes
Wipes are thick and easy to get out of the packet without pulling loads of others out. Plastic flip top lid keeps wipes fresh, can be removed when finished and recycled. Biodegradable and great at cleaning food and mess up, whilst being sensitive. Very happy with the quality of these wipes, they’re all we buy now.
Good product
The wipes are thick, and the plastic dispenser is much better than the peel back.
Better than other brands available
I changed to these as they have the plastic part at the top so only one comes out at a time. There was so much wastage with the other brands
Amazing quality
Wow just wow extremely pleased with these wipes. Amazing quality lovely thick and easy to remove one at a time. Will be bulk buying as really handy around 3 kids. Try for yourself and you’ll fall in love with these wipes.
Great - very moist, strong, large.
These are great, very moist, strong, large and wipe easily with nothing coming off. Cant fault them.
Super wipes that come out one at a time!
These are really good wipes. I have tried many others - they all either tear, come out in clumps and/or are fragranced even when they state they are not. These have a plastic 'clip down lid' so that when you use one you can pull out a little of the next ready for use and close the lid on it so it doesn't dry out. They are also much bigger than any of the others that I have tried - all of which have frustrated me! So glad I found them,
all the other companies seem to have removed the hard plastic tops from their wipes so i switched to these.