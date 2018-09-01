We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rascal &Friends Biodegradable 52 Baby Wipes

4.5(8)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.10
£2.12/100sht

Product Description

  • Rascal &Friends Biodegradable 52 Baby Wipes
  • For more information visit our website.
  • Made with Love
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand, Rascal + Friends biodegradable wipes are pH balanced and contain natural extracts of Aloe, Chamomile and Pomegranate to soothe and protect your rascal's skin. Our wipes contain no alcohol, phenoxyethanol, perfume, phthalates, SLS, parabens or lanolin. Made from plant-based viscose biodegradable cloth.
  • Contents may vary in colour, style, decoration and shape from images shown on packaging or in advertising.
  • 17cm x 19cm
  • Wrapper - 7
  • Flip Top Lid - 5 PP
  • © 2020 Rascals International Ltd. All rights reserved.
  • For Sensitive Skin
  • No Nasties Just Love
  • No Fragrance
  • Biodegradable cloth
  • 99% Natural formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Thick and soft
  • Made for all the little (and not so little) rascal messes
  • Excellent Original Dermatest 09-2018
  • Cruelty free and vegan
  • Pack size: 52SHT

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water): Natural Cleaner, Glycerin: Natural Moisturiser, Sodium Citrate: Natural pH Balancer, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract: Natural Skin Conditioner, Citric Acid: natural pH Balancer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice: Natural Moisturiser, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate: Natural Skin Conditioner, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract: Natural Skin Conditioner, Gluconolactone: Natural Moisturiser, Sodium Benzoate: Gentle Preservative

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Pull back resealable label, remove and use wipes as required. Reseal pack after use to prevent wipes from drying out.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Keep your Rascal Safe
  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children.

Name and address

  • Rascals International Ltd.,
  • Room 1202,
  • 12th Floor,
  • Energy Plaza,
  • 92 Granville Road,
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East,

Return to

  • Zuru UK Limited.,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.
  • rascalandfriends.com

Net Contents

52 x Wipes

Safety information

Leave hands tacky

1 stars

Unfortunately I brought five packs due to good reviews. I mainly use wipes to freshen my hands during the day, theses leave a tacky residue so are useless for me. Regarding the lovely clip top and only getting one out at a time they are perfect

Great quality wipes

5 stars

Wipes are thick and easy to get out of the packet without pulling loads of others out. Plastic flip top lid keeps wipes fresh, can be removed when finished and recycled. Biodegradable and great at cleaning food and mess up, whilst being sensitive. Very happy with the quality of these wipes, they’re all we buy now.

Good product

5 stars

The wipes are thick, and the plastic dispenser is much better than the peel back.

Better than other brands available

5 stars

I changed to these as they have the plastic part at the top so only one comes out at a time. There was so much wastage with the other brands

Amazing quality

5 stars

Wow just wow extremely pleased with these wipes. Amazing quality lovely thick and easy to remove one at a time. Will be bulk buying as really handy around 3 kids. Try for yourself and you’ll fall in love with these wipes.

Great - very moist, strong, large.

5 stars

These are great, very moist, strong, large and wipe easily with nothing coming off. Cant fault them.

Super wipes that come out one at a time!

5 stars

These are really good wipes. I have tried many others - they all either tear, come out in clumps and/or are fragranced even when they state they are not. These have a plastic 'clip down lid' so that when you use one you can pull out a little of the next ready for use and close the lid on it so it doesn't dry out. They are also much bigger than any of the others that I have tried - all of which have frustrated me! So glad I found them,

all the other companies seem to have removed the h

5 stars

all the other companies seem to have removed the hard plastic tops from their wipes so i switched to these.

