Pampers Harmonie Aqua Baby wipes 4x48 Pack (192 wipes)

Newborn skin is very delicate and deserves a gentle clean, starting at the nappy change. Pampers Harmonie Aqua baby wipes lotion contains 99% water for pure skin protection. They contain 0% plastic and are made with 10% premium cotton. Their unique formula is dermatologically tested and helps protect from skin irritation better than cotton wool and water, so that even the most delicate skin is mildly clean and safely protected. Because Pampers Harmonie Aqua wet wipes are designed with delicate newborn skin in mind, they are not made with alcohol, perfume or dyes.

Pure skin protection for delicate skin with lotion containing 99% water. For mild cleansing Baby wipes with 0% plastic Unique formula with 10% premium cotton. As soft as a feather on baby's delicate skin Made with 0% alcohol, perfume, dyes Dermatologically tested and approved by Skin Health Alliance dermatologists Helps protect delicate baby skin from irritation better than cotton wool & water Safe for newborn skin. Suitable for bottoms, hands & faces Outer Packaging of our multipacks is made with 50% recycled plastic from surplus industrial production material

Pack size: 192SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sorbitan Caprylate, Disodium EDTA