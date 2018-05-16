Product Description
- Huggies Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes 3 X 48 Wipes
- www.huggies.co.uk
- Huggies® Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes are skin loving wipes, made from 100% naturally derived fibres. Infused with 99% pure water, fragrance free, clinically tested and packaged in recyclable packaging. They are gentle enough for baby's delicate skin whilst also being gentle on the planet. These wipes are approved by the British Skin Foundation.
- Huggies; baby wipes; wipe; plastic-free; 0% plastic wipes; pure; new baby; newborn; water; sensitive; wipes; wet wipes
- Fragrance free with 99% pure water
- Recyclable packaging
- Clinically tested
- These wipes are approved by the British Skin Foundation
- Skin loving wipes with 100% naturally derived fibres
- Pack size: 144SHT
Information
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking,
- Tadworth,
- KT20 7NS.
Return to
- Consumer Services
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking,
- Tadworth,
- KT20 7NS.
- Or call 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core
Net Contents
48 x Wipes
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.