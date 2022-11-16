We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes 60 Pack X 4

4.8(303)
Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes 60 Pack X 4
£11.00
£4.58/100sht

Product Description

  • Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes 60 Pack X 4
  • For further information see www.waterwipes.com/faq
  • Our water technology
  • 7 stage purification
  • A deeper & more effective clean
  • Created by a father, inspired by a daughter.
  • When our firstborn developed nappy rash, we tried everything. Then i realised that all the chemicals in the baby wipes were making things worse. So i set out to develop the world's purest baby wipe. It's taken years of hard work and research. But it's been worth it to bring you WaterWipes.
  • Allergy Friendly Product
  • 100% Biodegradable Wipes
  • Eczema Association Australasia - Proud Gold Supporter
  • The World's Purest Baby Wipes
  • Purer than cotton wool & water
  • Just 2 ingredients
  • 100% plant-based wipes
  • 99.9% water & a drop of fruit extract
  • Skin Health Alliance - Dermatologically Approved
  • Pack size: 240SHT

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract*, *Contains trace of Benzalkonium Chloride

Storage

Best used before the end of: See printed EXP.Store upside down, in a cool dry place until opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Getting the most out of your WaterWipes:
  • Use within 2 weeks of opening and reseal after every use.
  • Please dispose of wipes as per local guidelines.

Warnings

  Avoid contact with eyes. To avoid danger of choking or suffocation keep packaging and wipes out of reach of children. Never cut open the individual pack or transfer wipes to another container as the integrity of the product will be compromised and may cause discolouration.

Name and address

  • (EU RP) WaterWipes UC,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth,
  • A92 VX00,
  • Ireland.
  • (UK RP) WaterWipes UK Limited,

Return to

  • (EU RP) WaterWipes UC,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth,
  • A92 VX00,
  • Ireland.
  • (UK RP) WaterWipes UK Limited,
  • c/o Streets,
  • Suite 43 Michael Way,
  • Raunds,
  • Wellingborough,
  • England,
  • NN9 6GR.

Net Contents

4 x Pack

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. To avoid danger of choking or suffocation keep packaging and wipes out of reach of children. Never cut open the individual pack or transfer wipes to another container as the integrity of the product will be compromised and may cause discolouration.

303 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

The best

5 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

Perfect if you or your little one has eczema as it really is just water. Very gentle very soft. Good in changing bags and for nappy changes to prevent nappy rash. Highly recommend to anyone very trustworthy brand and has good ethics. More expensive than others but worth it as it's good quality

I love these but expensive

3 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

I love using these. With the pandemic and my son having eczema, I am always conscious of what he/we put on our skin and about keeping it/him/us/ clean with as few chemicals as possible. I do believe though that everything that seems to be, 'guilt free' seems to come at a high cost though so that is my only criticism.

Lovely soft, strong wipes

4 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

Lovely soft, strong wipes very gentle on baby's delicate skin. Price is the only downfall as they are really expensive for what they are.

Perfect for sensitive babies!

4 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

Love water wipes, each wipe is a good size, they're strong so don't rip easily and are always wet enough to do a good job of cleaning with just one wipe! My little boy has super sensitive skin so they are an absolute god send for him. No fragrance, nothing added. Just pure water. Perfect for the little sensitive ones

The best wipes

5 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

So gentle on skin the best wipes out there as it's literally just water no nasty things are added. My little girl has eczema and these are perfect for her skin. Good for sensitive skin as well. Handy to have at home on the go and in your bag. Clean really well

Best for changing time

5 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

These water wipes contain perfect amount of moisture to wipe the baby's bottom. After using so many brands, I have found the perfect baby wipes for my baby. These are gentle on skin and leave the skin clean and smooth after each nappy change. The only thing is these are a little expensive than other similar products. But still I reccomend them.

Waterwipes

4 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

I tried these an absolutely love these fantastic. Gives a smooth touch and soft no alergic reactions or redness. Happy baby happy mum. I prefer these over any other wipes they are fantastic. So much easier i look everywhere just to buy these now wont use any other wipes at all.

Water wipes

4 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

Initially when I started using wipes on baby after 6 weeks of age, I was using water wipes as I had purchased a huge amount if them. They were very good, I cannot knock them, they have a good texture, perform well, just the right amount of wetness, cleaner ingredients, but the reason I changed to other wipes is the price - it does not need to cost so much to wipe a butt.

waterwipes

5 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

You think "baby wipes" - the first ones to come to mind are WaterWipes. They are almost pure water and I started using them from baby's birth. They are a bit pricier than let's say Huggies, but I trust these more, and the texture and quality of the wipes are better, and they're not so see-through. I also find baby gets less nappy rashes if I use these, so I've stuck to them for a long while now and use them to clean anything and everything around.

Superior wipes

5 stars

A WATERWIPES Customer

Although these wipes are more expensive at first, these are one of the best wipes as one or two wipes are effective at dealing with most situations. They are delicate on babies skin and have a good moisture content without being messy or having chemicals. Definitely the best wipes on the market in my opinion

