Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes 60 Pack X 4

The best A WATERWIPES Customer 29UK November 2022 Perfect if you or your little one has eczema as it really is just water. Very gentle very soft. Good in changing bags and for nappy changes to prevent nappy rash. Highly recommend to anyone very trustworthy brand and has good ethics. More expensive than others but worth it as it's good quality

I love these but expensive A WATERWIPES Customer 16th November 2022 I love using these. With the pandemic and my son having eczema, I am always conscious of what he/we put on our skin and about keeping it/him/us/ clean with as few chemicals as possible. I do believe though that everything that seems to be, 'guilt free' seems to come at a high cost though so that is my only criticism.

Lovely soft, strong wipes A WATERWIPES Customer 15th November 2022 Lovely soft, strong wipes very gentle on baby's delicate skin. Price is the only downfall as they are really expensive for what they are.

Perfect for sensitive babies! A WATERWIPES Customer 2nd November 2022 Love water wipes, each wipe is a good size, they're strong so don't rip easily and are always wet enough to do a good job of cleaning with just one wipe! My little boy has super sensitive skin so they are an absolute god send for him. No fragrance, nothing added. Just pure water. Perfect for the little sensitive ones

The best wipes A WATERWIPES Customer 11th September 2022 So gentle on skin the best wipes out there as it's literally just water no nasty things are added. My little girl has eczema and these are perfect for her skin. Good for sensitive skin as well. Handy to have at home on the go and in your bag. Clean really well

Best for changing time A WATERWIPES Customer 23rd August 2022 These water wipes contain perfect amount of moisture to wipe the baby's bottom. After using so many brands, I have found the perfect baby wipes for my baby. These are gentle on skin and leave the skin clean and smooth after each nappy change. The only thing is these are a little expensive than other similar products. But still I reccomend them.

Waterwipes A WATERWIPES Customer 21st August 2022 I tried these an absolutely love these fantastic. Gives a smooth touch and soft no alergic reactions or redness. Happy baby happy mum. I prefer these over any other wipes they are fantastic. So much easier i look everywhere just to buy these now wont use any other wipes at all.

Water wipes A WATERWIPES Customer 20UK August 2022 Initially when I started using wipes on baby after 6 weeks of age, I was using water wipes as I had purchased a huge amount if them. They were very good, I cannot knock them, they have a good texture, perform well, just the right amount of wetness, cleaner ingredients, but the reason I changed to other wipes is the price - it does not need to cost so much to wipe a butt.

waterwipes A WATERWIPES Customer 19th August 2022 You think "baby wipes" - the first ones to come to mind are WaterWipes. They are almost pure water and I started using them from baby's birth. They are a bit pricier than let's say Huggies, but I trust these more, and the texture and quality of the wipes are better, and they're not so see-through. I also find baby gets less nappy rashes if I use these, so I've stuck to them for a long while now and use them to clean anything and everything around.