Pampers Harmonie New Baby wipes 4x46 Pack (184 wipes)

£8.50

£4.62/100sht

Pampers Harmonie New Baby wipes are specially designed for newborns. They’re crafted with a unique smooth lotion, that helps restore the skin’s natural pH, and provides ultimate softness on delicate newborn skin. Pampers Harmonie New Baby wipes contain 0% plastic. They’re also approved by Skin Health Alliance dermatologists and are made with 0% perfume, alcohol & dyes.
Specially designed for newbornsContain a unique smooth lotion that helps restore newborn's natural skin pH, helping to protect from irritation0% PlasticCrafted with premium cotton for ultimate softnessMade with 0% alcohol and perfumeApproved by Skin Health Alliance dermatologistsOuter Packaging of our multipacks is made with 50% recycled plastic from surplus industrial production
Pack size: 184SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Isoamyl Laurate, Xanthan Gum

