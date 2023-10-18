We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pura Plastic Free Baby Wipes 60pk

Pura Plastic Free Baby Wipes 60pk

£2.50

£4.17/100sht

Vegan

PURA PLASTIC FREE BABY WIPES 60 PACK Discover our full planet-friendly range at mypura.com
60 baby wipes made from biodegradable plant fibres.
Pura's pledgeWe believe that parents shouldn't have to choose between caring for their family and caring for the environment. That's why we're on a mission to only create baby care that's good for baby and good for planet.Baby wipes can contain hidden plastic. Wait, what?!It's true. And they can also last over 100 years landfill. We're a British brand on a mission to drive a big change. Pura's pastic-free wipes are made from biodegradable plant fibres, gentle on skin, gentle on the planet, tough on everything else. Now you can care for the planet just by caring for your family. Easy.Because, call us crazy, but we believe baby wipes shouldn't outlive babies.
Certified B Corporation - Using business as a force for good.FSC - FSC® Mix, Fiber / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C010051, www.fsc.orgCarbon neutral pura.Proud to be a carbon neutral business
Made from biodegradable plant fibres99% Water and organic aloe veraNo fragrance alcohol or chlorine100% Plastic-free baby wipesBritish Skin FoundationSuitable for sensitive and eczema prone skinMidwife and paediatrician approvedAllergyUK - Allergy Friendly ProductBritish brandCertified Vegan
Pack size: 60SHT

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

60 x Baby Wipes

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Take a wet wipe, then reseal the pack to stop the rest becoming dry wipes. Clean faces, bottoms, dribble stains, lunch off the wall etc, then pop the wipe in the bin. Not the loo. We have a whole other wipe for that.

