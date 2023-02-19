We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 12X52 Wipes

1.9(7)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 12X52 Wipes
£12.00
£1.92/100sht

Product Description

  • Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 12X52 Wipes
  • Your baby's sensitive skin is very delicate and deserves gentle cleansing, starting at the nappy change. Pampers Sensitive baby wipes' water-based formula provides a soft clean and mild skin protection for your baby's delicate skin. They contain 0% plastic, and are made with 100% plant-based fibres. The enzymes in pee and poo alter the skin's pH, increasing the risk of irritation and rash. Pampers Sensitive plastic-free baby wipes' unique formula is dermatologically tested and protects natural skin pH better than cotton wool and water, reducing the risk of skin irritation. Because Pampers Sensitive baby wet wipes are designed with delicate newborn skin in mind, they do not contain alcohol, perfume or dyes.
  • Soft & gentle clean for delicate skin
  • Baby wipes with 100% plant-based fibres, 0% plastic
  • Unique water-based formula that protects natural skin pH
  • 0% alcohol, perfume or dyes
  • Dermatologically tested and approved by Skin Health Alliance Dermatologists
  • Helps protect sensitive skin from irritation better than cotton wool & water
  • Safe for newborn skin. Suitable for bottom, hands & face
  • Pack size: 624SHT

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Isoamyl Laurate, Xanthan Gum

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
  3. Irritant
  4. Explosive
  5. Flammable
  6. Oxidizing agent
  7. Compressed gas
  8. Health hazard
  9. Toxic

NO SIGNAL WORD To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

View all Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

too small. yikky to touch

1 stars

I usually don't leave reviews and am all for environmentally friendly products, but not only do these new, no plastic wipes feel the same way as if someone screeched along a board with chalk, they are also tiny in comparison to the original ones. Very unpleasant to the touch and not useful anymore. Plus they probably also reduced the number in a pack. Sadly will have to find another brand

Brilliant wipes!!!!

5 stars

Brilliant wipes! Only ones I’ll use, easy to clean and they don’t all come out when getting 1! Definitely worth buying!

Wouldn’t recommend

1 stars

They don’t seem to clean soiled bums As well as regular wipes.

Better with plastic in!

3 stars

They were better with plastic in, now struggle to get them out of the packet and more abrasive on child.

I hate these new wipes!

1 stars

Why did they have to change it?! Now I have to go and look for a new brand.

Bring back the old wipes

1 stars

Why change a good product! I’ve been using the old style pampers wipes for over a year now, but these new ones are awful and not worth the money atall.

Quality gone downhill - like cheap brands

1 stars

It takes us new mums a while to find the right product that works for us and our babies and there's nothing more frustrating than finding one of your regular products has been modified and as a result the quality has gone down significantly. We loved these Pampers wipes and didn't mind paying more for them over some of the cheaper brands/ranges of wipes out there because the quality of these wipes was amazing. They were very moist and soft and it meant they were able to clean my baby's bottom really well and without me having to apply too much pressure on her skin when wiping as the wipes cleaned the muck away very well. Now they feel like wipes that have been out in the sun for too long. In addition to this, one of the most annoying things about wipes in general is how lots of wipes come out when you're trying to pull one out but we never had that problem and it was another reason why we loved these wipes. HOWEVER, that has all changed now. If this is what Pampers is now offering - quite frankly a product that is no different to the cheaper brands including the supermarket own brands of wipes, then I will either be purchasing those supermarket ones and paying less for the same thing or searching for a better product out there. I can see that Pampers has gone 100% plant based with this product but it would've been nice if they had continued to offer the partially plant based one for parents like myself who want a product that actually says what it says on the packet- WIPES!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here