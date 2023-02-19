Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 0% Plastic 12X52 Wipes

Quality gone downhill - like cheap brands

A Tesco Customer22nd April 2022

It takes us new mums a while to find the right product that works for us and our babies and there's nothing more frustrating than finding one of your regular products has been modified and as a result the quality has gone down significantly. We loved these Pampers wipes and didn't mind paying more for them over some of the cheaper brands/ranges of wipes out there because the quality of these wipes was amazing. They were very moist and soft and it meant they were able to clean my baby's bottom really well and without me having to apply too much pressure on her skin when wiping as the wipes cleaned the muck away very well. Now they feel like wipes that have been out in the sun for too long. In addition to this, one of the most annoying things about wipes in general is how lots of wipes come out when you're trying to pull one out but we never had that problem and it was another reason why we loved these wipes. HOWEVER, that has all changed now. If this is what Pampers is now offering - quite frankly a product that is no different to the cheaper brands including the supermarket own brands of wipes, then I will either be purchasing those supermarket ones and paying less for the same thing or searching for a better product out there. I can see that Pampers has gone 100% plant based with this product but it would've been nice if they had continued to offer the partially plant based one for parents like myself who want a product that actually says what it says on the packet- WIPES!