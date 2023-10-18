Pura Plastic Free Baby Wipes 3 x 60pk

PURA PLASTIC FREE BABY WIPES 3 X 60 PACK Discover our full planet-friendly range at mypura.com

180 baby wipes made from biodegradable plant fibres.

Pura's pledge We believe that parents shouldn't have to choose between caring for their family and caring for the environment. That's why we're on a mission to only create baby care that's good for baby and good for planet. Baby wipes can contain hidden plastic. Wait, what?! It's true. And they can also last over 100 years in landfill. We're a British brand on a mission to drive a big change. Pura's plastic-free wipes are made from biodegradable plant fibres, gentle on skin, gentle on the planet, tough on everything else. Now you can care for the planet just by caring for your family. Easy. Because, call us crazy, but we believe baby wipes shouldn't outlive babies.

Carbon neutral pura Proud to be a carbon neutral business Certified B Corporation - Using business as sa force for good FSC - FSC® Mix, Fiber, FSC® C010051

It's time for reads this way a change! Made from biodegradable plant fibres 99% Water and organic aloe vera No fragrance, alcohol or chlorine British Skin Foundation Suitable for sensitive and eczema prone skin Midwife and paediatrician approved AllergyUK - Allergy Friendly Product Putting babies and planet first British brand Certified vegan

Pack size: 180SHT

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

180 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage