STAEDTLER DESIGN JOURNEY LETTERING PENx12

Begin your design journey, or experiment with more advanced lettering techniques by adding unique and creative styles to cards, invitations, scrapbooks and more with STAEDTLER's double-ended brush lettering pens. The pack includes 12 double-ended brush lettering pens in a variety of bright colours that are ideal for expressive hand lettering techniques.

Each pen has a flexible brush tip for creating thicker lines and a fine tip for expressive and more precise styles. Beautiful multi-colour effects can be created through tip-to-tip blending. The set is also suitable for journaling, illustrations, manga and colouring - you can truly master the art of handwriting and creative styles with these double-ended brush pens.

- One pen - two tips; flexible brush tip and fine tip

- For tip-to-tip blending

- Also suitable for journaling, illustration, manga and colouring

- Line width brush tip approx. 1.0 - 6.0 mm, line width fine tip approx. 0.5 - 0.8 mm