Crayola Super Tips Washable Marker Pens 50 Pack

Crayola Super Tips Washable Marker Pens 50 Pack
£ 9.00
£0.18/each

Product Description

  • A fantastic bumper pack of 50 brightly coloured Supertips. With the clever tips, you can draw both thick and thin lines. Please note, the markers are washable and will not stain skin or clothing.
  • A fantastic bumper pack of 50 brightly coloured Supertips
  • With the clever tips, you can draw both thick & thin lines
  • Markers are washable so won't stain skin or clothing

127 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

PLEASE MAKE THIS PRODUCT AVAILABLE AGAIN

5 stars

PLEASE MAKE THIS PRODUCT AVAILABLE AGAIN

Great selection of colours!

5 stars

Bought about a fortnight ago for the grandchildren to have when they come over to our house. They're great pens, washable and with so much choice of colours.

Perfect Pens

5 stars

I orders these felt pens to replace some my daughter had previously had and had run out. They are lovely pens. Easy to use. Great selection of colours. Washable. And apparently 'the thing to have' at school ! Well worth the money

Brilliant pens

5 stars

Bought them as replacement felt tips.They are brilliant value for money.Lots of different shades and good tips for colouring.

Washable!! Hurrah!!

5 stars

Bought for my grandson. Perfect for young people who make a mess

Brilliant pens

5 stars

I purchased these for my daughter 2 weeks ago, great selection of colours, really super pens

KIds loved them

5 stars

Fabulous felt tip pens. The kids loved them. Great colours. Easy to clean the ink from hands

Fantastic value

5 stars

bought these for myself not kids haha, Fantastic valve bright vibrant colou'rs and washable. brilliant price and free collection to store. Couldn't ask for more.

Good selection of colours, great price

5 stars

Bought as present for Granddaughter who loved them

Great value

5 stars

Bought these for Christmas for my very brilliant and arty Granddaughter, she was over the moon with the size and colours choice in the pack.

