Crayola Super Tips Washable Marker Pens 50 Pack

PLEASE MAKE THIS PRODUCT AVAILABLE AGAIN
Great selection of colours!
Bought about a fortnight ago for the grandchildren to have when they come over to our house. They're great pens, washable and with so much choice of colours.
Perfect Pens
I orders these felt pens to replace some my daughter had previously had and had run out. They are lovely pens. Easy to use. Great selection of colours. Washable. And apparently 'the thing to have' at school ! Well worth the money
Brilliant pens
Bought them as replacement felt tips.They are brilliant value for money.Lots of different shades and good tips for colouring.
Washable!! Hurrah!!
Bought for my grandson. Perfect for young people who make a mess
Brilliant pens
I purchased these for my daughter 2 weeks ago, great selection of colours, really super pens
KIds loved them
Fabulous felt tip pens. The kids loved them. Great colours. Easy to clean the ink from hands
Fantastic value
bought these for myself not kids haha, Fantastic valve bright vibrant colou'rs and washable. brilliant price and free collection to store. Couldn't ask for more.
Good selection of colours, great price
Bought as present for Granddaughter who loved them
Great value
Bought these for Christmas for my very brilliant and arty Granddaughter, she was over the moon with the size and colours choice in the pack.