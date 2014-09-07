Uniball Chalk Pack Of 4

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Liquid ink chalk markerWrites on chalkboards, windows, plastics & other non-pourous surfacesNon-permanent, water-based paint. Wipes-off easilyPack of 4 (red, yellow, blue & white)
The uni-ball PWE Chalk Marker writes on and wipes off making it the perfect tool for sign writing on non-porous surfaces such as chalkboards.The Chalk Marker is rain-resistant - so your message will hold up outdoors - but the ink is water-based so if you want to remove it simply wipe away with a damp cloth, or a little mild detergent if stubborn.Perfect for pub, café and restaurant signs.1.8 - 2.5mm bullet tip.White, Fluorescent Yellow, Light Blue & Red.
Pen exceeds British Standard BS7272.
Rain resistantBullet tipColour as end cap medium lineWrites on, wipes offUses on most non-porous surfaces; black & white board, glass, plastic, metal

Made in Japan

4 x Markers

36 Months

