Uniball Chalk Pack Of 4

Liquid ink chalk marker Writes on chalkboards, windows, plastics & other non-pourous surfaces Non-permanent, water-based paint. Wipes-off easily Pack of 4 (red, yellow, blue & white)

The uni-ball PWE Chalk Marker writes on and wipes off making it the perfect tool for sign writing on non-porous surfaces such as chalkboards. The Chalk Marker is rain-resistant - so your message will hold up outdoors - but the ink is water-based so if you want to remove it simply wipe away with a damp cloth, or a little mild detergent if stubborn. Perfect for pub, café and restaurant signs. 1.8 - 2.5mm bullet tip. White, Fluorescent Yellow, Light Blue & Red.

Pen exceeds British Standard BS7272.

Rain resistant Bullet tip Colour as end cap medium line Writes on, wipes off Uses on most non-porous surfaces; black & white board, glass, plastic, metal

Produce of

Made in Japan

Net Contents

4 x Markers

Lower age limit

36 Months