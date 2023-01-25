We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Uniball White Chalk 4 Pack
image 1 of Uniball White Chalk 4 Packimage 2 of Uniball White Chalk 4 Pack

Uniball White Chalk 4 Pack

1(1)
Write a review

£10.00

£2.50/each

Uniball White Chalk 4 PackFor use on porous and non porous chalk boards, glass and plasticProduces vivid opaque vibrant colour finishBullet tip
For use on porous and non porous chalk boards, glass and plastic. Produces vivid opaque vibrant colour finish. Bullet tip. Line width: 1.8-2.5mm. Special formulated ink for easy wipe clean. Odour free, no solvents and no alcohol. White. Pack 4.
1.8-2.5 mmPen exceeds British Standard BS7272.
Liquid chalkWrites on, wipes offBlack & white board, glass, mirror, plastic, metalBullet tip

Produce of

Made in Japan

Net Contents

4 x Markers

Preparation and Usage

Shake before use

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Markers & Highlighters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here