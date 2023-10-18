We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Crayola Colour Wonder Bluey

Crayola Colour Wonder Bluey

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£6.50/each

Crayola Colour Wonder Bluey
Contents and colors may vary.FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C141185, www.fsc.org©2022 Crayola, Easton, PA 18044-0431.Color Wonder®, Serpentine Design®U.S. Patents 9,464,185 and 9,790,383.Bluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo Studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996
Won't color on skin, furniture, or fabric!Colors Only on special paper!Great for on-the-go!NontoxicReclosable for easy storage!Discover secret designs!

Produce of

Product of U.S.A. with U.S.A. and Foreign Materials

Number of uses

18 Coloring pages & 5 markers

Preparation and Usage

Washing & Care InformationFor Best Results: Color Wonder products use a colorless system that is invisible on most household surfaces. After using Color Wonder, remove residue from hands by washing with soap and water.

View all Gifting, Novelty & Stationery Collections

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here