Sharpie Permanent Markers Black 5 Pack

Brilliant pens
Really good for all art jobs in the home love them
Super quality
Better than expected. Excellent quality. Perfect for crafting or hitting reminders
Great markers at a great price
This multipack of brand leading markers was great value.
Gift for teacher
Bought as small extra gift for teacher relative as last years jumbo pack of coloured pens was so well received.
great product ! best price!
i boight 5 sharpie’s for the price of 1!...cant go wrong! thx
Simply the best.
My grandson recommended these pens to me and I'm so glad I listened to him. These pens are the best I have ever purchased and I would highly recommend them to everyone. So happy to have taken my grandsons advice.
do the job
great pens do the job and ready when i went to pick them up
Fantastic value
These pens are the most amazing value. Ive paid 4 times the amount in the past.
Super product and value!
Purchased these on an offer and couldn't be more pleased. So many uses, apart from just colouring - labelling, marking, decorating etc.
Great use for school
I bought the pack of 5 sharpies about a month ago and I would defienatley buy again because it's a bargain as well because of the price