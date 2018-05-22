By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharpie Permanent Markers Black 5 Pack

5(23)Write a review
Sharpie Permanent Markers Black 5 Pack
£ 6.00
£1.20/each

Product Description

  • 5 Black Fine Point Permanent Markers
  • Fade and water resistant
  • quick drying ink
  • permanent on most surfaces
  • For marking everywhere*
  • *Solid surface under normal conditions
  • Try Sharpie on
  • Plastic, Glass, Wood, Metal, Cloth
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236
  • Bold, fine tip makes impressive marks
  • Quick drying
  • Fade- and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • We would love to hear from you
  • (+44) 2030276892
  • www.sharpie.com

Net Contents

5 x Permanent Marker

23 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Brilliant pens

5 stars

Really good for all art jobs in the home love them

Super quality

5 stars

Better than expected. Excellent quality. Perfect for crafting or hitting reminders

Great markers at a great price

5 stars

This multipack of brand leading markers was great value.

Gift for teacher

5 stars

Bought as small extra gift for teacher relative as last years jumbo pack of coloured pens was so well received.

great product ! best price!

5 stars

i boight 5 sharpie’s for the price of 1!...cant go wrong! thx

Simply the best.

5 stars

My grandson recommended these pens to me and I'm so glad I listened to him. These pens are the best I have ever purchased and I would highly recommend them to everyone. So happy to have taken my grandsons advice.

do the job

5 stars

great pens do the job and ready when i went to pick them up

Fantastic value

5 stars

These pens are the most amazing value. Ive paid 4 times the amount in the past.

Super product and value!

5 stars

Purchased these on an offer and couldn't be more pleased. So many uses, apart from just colouring - labelling, marking, decorating etc.

Great use for school

5 stars

I bought the pack of 5 sharpies about a month ago and I would defienatley buy again because it's a bargain as well because of the price

