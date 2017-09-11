Sharpie Permanent Markers Asstd 12 Pack

Great pens
I bought these under advice from my granddaughter and I am really pleased I listened to her.good quality pens and not to expensive.
Just the job
Good range of 12 colours in this pack.The nibs are 1mm wide which, in my view, is not really "fine". So take care if you want to draw some fine lines with these pens as you'll be disappointed
Great marker pens for decorating anything!
Second lot I've bought. I can't stop decorating things with them. They're ace and Tesco have the best prices.
Dependable in every way
Purchased for use with visiting groups of children - quick drying, bright colours and firm caps after use.
Very good quality
Bought this a few weeks ago and fabulous for the price
Great Pens
These made a great birthday present for my teenage daughter's friend who loves to draw
Marker is excellent and long lasting
I always use these at both work and at home. Great for marking containers for the freezer.
exactly what i ordered
ordered as a christmas present. received on time and exactly what i ordered. my daughter was very happy to receive them
Popular Purchase
Bought these for my daughters who are keen collectors of these. The colours are bright and vibrant, although, they can bleed through poor quality paper.
Great product for the price
Brought these for the kids they loved them good value for the money,they lasted longer than others I have brought