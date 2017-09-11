By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharpie Permanent Markers Asstd 12 Pack

4.5(26)Write a review
Sharpie Permanent Markers Asstd 12 Pack
£ 12.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Fine Permanent Marker Assorted
  • Pack of 12
  • Assorted Colours
  • Write on glass,plastic, fabric & Paper
  • For marking everywhere*
  • *Solid surface under normal conditions
  • Try Sharpie on: Plastic, Glass, Wood, Metal & Cloth
  • Bold, fine tip makes impressive marks
  • Quick drying
  • Fade and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Consumer Service:
  • www.sharpie.com
  • We would love to hear from you (+44) 2030276892

Net Contents

12 x Permanent Markers

26 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great pens

5 stars

I bought these under advice from my granddaughter and I am really pleased I listened to her.good quality pens and not to expensive.

Just the job

3 stars

Good range of 12 colours in this pack.The nibs are 1mm wide which, in my view, is not really "fine". So take care if you want to draw some fine lines with these pens as you'll be disappointed

Great marker pens for decorating anything!

5 stars

Second lot I've bought. I can't stop decorating things with them. They're ace and Tesco have the best prices.

Dependable in every way

5 stars

Purchased for use with visiting groups of children - quick drying, bright colours and firm caps after use.

Very good quality

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago and fabulous for the price

Great Pens

5 stars

These made a great birthday present for my teenage daughter's friend who loves to draw

Marker is excellent and long lasting

5 stars

I always use these at both work and at home. Great for marking containers for the freezer.

exactly what i ordered

5 stars

ordered as a christmas present. received on time and exactly what i ordered. my daughter was very happy to receive them

Popular Purchase

4 stars

Bought these for my daughters who are keen collectors of these. The colours are bright and vibrant, although, they can bleed through poor quality paper.

Great product for the price

5 stars

Brought these for the kids they loved them good value for the money,they lasted longer than others I have brought

