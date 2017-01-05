By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Noris Colour Pencils 12 Pack
  • 12 Noris Coloured Pencils
  • Increased breaking point strength
  • Wopex Material
  • www.wopex.com
  • Coloured pencils made from Wopex material
  • High break-resistance
  • Ergonomic soft surface
  • Wood content from PEFC-certified German forests
  • Safe for children

Made in Germany

Packing. Recyclable

  • Steadtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

3 Years

12 x Pencils

Kids love them.

Excellent product, good price kids enjoyed colouring with them.

Great value lovely colours

I got these for my 10 year old daughter a few weeks ago for homework. They are great value and lovely colours. Good quality for a great price

Great purchase!

I bought these for my daughter starting school and she loves them! Great colours and easy to sharpen.

Excellent quality

I bought these pencils for my son who is starting secondary school. They look and feel great.

Great Quality

I have used these pencils a few times now and they are lovely to use.

beautiful, long lasting pencils

Great, quality pencils. More expensive than others but they don't snap and they colour very smoothly

