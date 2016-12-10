Crayola Supertips 24 Pack

Crayola felt tips
Bought these for grandchildren ,excellent value ,long lasting crayoning
Brilliant product
I bought this product to use at a very unique project in Brentwood that helps people with mental health and other disabilities. We meet weekly the pens never seem to dry out and are great for varying thickness of lines as we colour in our colouring books.
Nice set, but box is fiddly
I am pleased with the pens, lots of colours for the price. However, it's tricky to put them back in the box, so as long as you put them in a pencil case or another container, they are great!
Good stuff
Very competitive price, quick delivery, great product
crayola supertips
bought these for my grandson as none of his crayons work properly on the paper most colouring books are made of these days.
Great even for adults!!
I bought this as a fun present for a friend. Works great on fabric and cleans easily from hands.
Great pens!
My little girl struggled to put the kids on and off other pens but she finds these ones a lot easier.
Great price
Good quality pens, long lasting and at a good price.
Fab Pens!
You cant beat Crayola, fab set of pens, my daughter loves them!
brilliant
I bought these pens and I'm really pleased by them. Definitely wouldn't buy any cheap felt tips ever again. Great quality and at a superb price.