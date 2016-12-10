By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crayola Supertips 24 Pack

5(20)Write a review
Crayola Supertips 24 Pack
£ 4.50
£0.19/each

Product Description

  • Supertips
  • Crayola Supertips make thick or thin lines
  • Ideal for those little details on art projects
  • Smooth intense colour laydown
  • Crayola Supertips make thick or thin lines and are ideal for those little details on art projects, school work and more! They give a smooth intense colour laydown, no squeaks or drags and the inks wash off skin and clothing. For ages 4 years and over.

Information

Net Contents

24 x Supertips

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Crayola felt tips

5 stars

Bought these for grandchildren ,excellent value ,long lasting crayoning

Brilliant product

5 stars

I bought this product to use at a very unique project in Brentwood that helps people with mental health and other disabilities. We meet weekly the pens never seem to dry out and are great for varying thickness of lines as we colour in our colouring books.

Nice set, but box is fiddly

3 stars

I am pleased with the pens, lots of colours for the price. However, it's tricky to put them back in the box, so as long as you put them in a pencil case or another container, they are great!

Good stuff

5 stars

Very competitive price, quick delivery, great product

crayola supertips

5 stars

bought these for my grandson as none of his crayons work properly on the paper most colouring books are made of these days.

Great even for adults!!

5 stars

I bought this as a fun present for a friend. Works great on fabric and cleans easily from hands.

Great pens!

5 stars

My little girl struggled to put the kids on and off other pens but she finds these ones a lot easier.

Great price

5 stars

Good quality pens, long lasting and at a good price.

Fab Pens!

5 stars

You cant beat Crayola, fab set of pens, my daughter loves them!

brilliant

5 stars

I bought these pens and I'm really pleased by them. Definitely wouldn't buy any cheap felt tips ever again. Great quality and at a superb price.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

