We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Stationery, Arts & Crafts
Glue, Tape, Tack, Hooks & Strips
Glue, Tape, Tack, Hooks & Strips
Showing
1-24
of
29 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
5 Categories
Filter by
Sticky Tape
(11)
Filter by
Super Glue
(6)
Filter by
Glue Sticks &
PVA Glue
(5)
Filter by
Hooks & Strips
(3)
Filter by
Sticky Tack
(4)
9 Brands
Filter by
Henkel
(7)
Filter by
Bostik
(5)
Filter by
Loctite
(4)
Filter by
Tesco
Homeoffice
(4)
Filter by
Command
(3)
Filter by
Pritt
(2)
Filter by
Scotch
(2)
Filter by
Go Create
(1)
Filter by
Supplier
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(29)
Command Adjustables Clips And Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Hooks & Strips
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Command Adjustables Clips And Strips
Add
add Command Adjustables Clips And Strips to basket
Bostik Spraymount
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Bostik Spraymount
Add
add Bostik Spraymount to basket
Loctite Gluepen 4G
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
4.00
£
1,000.00
/kg
Add Loctite Gluepen 4G
Add
add Loctite Gluepen 4G to basket
Loctite Control Gel 4G
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
4.00
£
1,000.00
/kg
Add Loctite Control Gel 4G
Add
add Loctite Control Gel 4G to basket
New
Command Office Large Hang Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Hooks & Strips
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Command Office Large Hang Strips
Add
add Command Office Large Hang Strips to basket
Scotch Magic Tape Refills 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.67
/each
Add Scotch Magic Tape Refills 3 Pack
Add
add Scotch Magic Tape Refills 3 Pack to basket
Sellotape Double Sided Tape 12Mmx33m
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Sellotape Double Sided Tape 12Mmx33m
Add
add Sellotape Double Sided Tape 12Mmx33m to basket
Loctite Mini-Trio Gel
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Loctite Mini-Trio Gel
Add
add Loctite Mini-Trio Gel to basket
Tesco Chisel Tip Markers Asstd 4 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Tesco Chisel Tip Markers Asstd 4 Pack
Add
add Tesco Chisel Tip Markers Asstd 4 Pack to basket
Pritt Stick 43g
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks
shelf
£
2.25
£
2.25
/each
Add Pritt Stick 43g
Add
add Pritt Stick 43g to basket
Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser
Add
add Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser to basket
Bostik Tape Discs
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tack
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Bostik Tape Discs
Add
add Bostik Tape Discs to basket
Command Office Poster Strips
Write a review
Rest of
Hooks & Strips
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Command Office Poster Strips
Add
add Command Office Poster Strips to basket
Tesco Glue Stick Multi Pack 2X20g Plus 3X10g
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks & PVA Glue
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Tesco Glue Stick Multi Pack 2X20g Plus 3X10g
Add
add Tesco Glue Stick Multi Pack 2X20g Plus 3X10g to basket
Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m
Add
add Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m to basket
Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Super Glue
shelf
£
2.00
£
100.00
/litre
Add Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml
Add
add Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml to basket
New
Pritt Stick Medium 22G
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Pritt Stick Medium 22G
Add
add Pritt Stick Medium 22G to basket
Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tack
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack
Add
add Bostik Blu Tack And Glu Dots Combination Pack to basket
Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Tape And Dispenser 2 Pack to basket
Tesco Clear Easy Tear Sticky Tape 25Mm X 60M 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.62
/each
Add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Sticky Tape 25Mm X 60M 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Clear Easy Tear Sticky Tape 25Mm X 60M 2 Pack to basket
Go Create Glue Stick
Write a review
Rest of
Glue Sticks
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Go Create Glue Stick
Add
add Go Create Glue Stick to basket
Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tape
shelf
£
1.30
£
1.30
/each
Add Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M
Add
add Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M to basket
Bostik Blu Tack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tack
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Bostik Blu Tack
Add
add Bostik Blu Tack to basket
Bostik White Tac Convenience Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sticky Tack
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Bostik White Tac Convenience Pack
Add
add Bostik White Tac Convenience Pack to basket
Showing
1-24
of
29 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 5 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(29)
Stationery, Arts & Crafts
(29)
Glue, Tape, Tack, Hooks & Strips
(29)
Sticky Tape
(11)
Super Glue
(6)
Glue Sticks & PVA Glue
(5)
Hooks & Strips
(3)
Sticky Tack
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Henkel
(7)
Bostik
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close