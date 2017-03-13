By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharpie Fine Permanent Markers Asstd 4 Pack

4.5(11)Write a review
Sharpie Fine Permanent Markers Asstd 4 Pack
£ 5.00
£1.25/each

Product Description

  • Fine Point Permanent Markers
  • Resilient Fine tip resists abrasion \n
  • Permanent Ink \n
  • Black, Blue Red & Green \n
  • We would love to hear from you (+44) 2030276892
  • For marking everywhere*
  • *Solids surface under normal conditions
  • Bold, fine tip makes impressive marks
  • Quick drying
  • Fade and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Sharpie on: Plastic, Glass, Wood, Metal & Cloth

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Consumer service:
  • www.sharpie.com

Net Contents

4 x Permanent Marker

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent product

5 stars

Bought to assist my son with his studying - excellent product value got money

Excellent

5 stars

Fantastic value for money. Excellent product for home, school and work

Awesome

5 stars

Awesome as always and a great price. Sharpies c useful in the home

Excellent value

5 stars

These are a fabulous price and really good quality pen

Brilliant

4 stars

Got these as a gift for Christmas very good does the job as it should

Good for marking Golf Balls

5 stars

Excellent value and I use them to mark my golf balls.

Used to draw on mugs

4 stars

I bought these pens to draw on mugs. They marked the surface well but despite being 'permenant' could still be rubbed off. (However I oven baked the mug and this solved the problem.) The nibs were a good size to allow writing and drawing.

Great product

5 stars

Excellent product, great service, I would definitely by again.

quality product at a fantastic price

5 stars

I have always used these markers so i know that they are a fantastic product that does what it says on the packet; Fine Permanent Markers. I use tham for all kinds of writing on stuff; Freezer, Padded envelopes , plastic bags, discs, labels etc. They don't leech or blur so you can still read what you wrote: months afterwords.

Simple pen set

4 stars

Simple pen set, they work as expected, didn't really need a highlighter

