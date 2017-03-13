Sharpie Fine Permanent Markers Asstd 4 Pack

Excellent product
Bought to assist my son with his studying - excellent product value got money
Excellent
Fantastic value for money. Excellent product for home, school and work
Awesome
Awesome as always and a great price. Sharpies c useful in the home
Excellent value
These are a fabulous price and really good quality pen
Brilliant
Got these as a gift for Christmas very good does the job as it should
Good for marking Golf Balls
Excellent value and I use them to mark my golf balls.
Used to draw on mugs
I bought these pens to draw on mugs. They marked the surface well but despite being 'permenant' could still be rubbed off. (However I oven baked the mug and this solved the problem.) The nibs were a good size to allow writing and drawing.
Great product
Excellent product, great service, I would definitely by again.
quality product at a fantastic price
I have always used these markers so i know that they are a fantastic product that does what it says on the packet; Fine Permanent Markers. I use tham for all kinds of writing on stuff; Freezer, Padded envelopes , plastic bags, discs, labels etc. They don't leech or blur so you can still read what you wrote: months afterwords.
Simple pen set
Simple pen set, they work as expected, didn't really need a highlighter