Staedtler Noris Colour Pencils 24 Pack

4.5(47)Write a review
£ 5.00
£0.21/each

Product Description

  • Coloured Pencils
  • Draw, colour & shade-in your original masterpieces
  • Assortment of colours using broad-tips for quality graphic leads
  • 24-pack of hexagonal colouring pencils
  • Wopex® Material
  • www.wopex.com
  • Coloured pencils made from Wopex material. High break-resistance. Ergonomic soft surface. Wood content from PEFC-certified German forests.
  • Safe for children

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

24 x Coloured Pencils

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Vivid colours

5 stars

These pencils are very bright and their colours are true to their packaging. They are lovely and soft to write and draw with.

Excellent product

5 stars

My grandchildren love these products for school as they are really good quality and these are just one of the excellent range of stationary they provide

Staedtler coloured pencils.

5 stars

I bought two packs for my children and they both have commented that they are very strong and don’t break as easily as a cheaper variety. Will definitely buy again.

Happy

5 stars

Delivered on time for my grandsons 5th birthday he was so happy will shop on line again tesco ..thank you so much ..

Excellent quality pencil crayons

4 stars

Really nice set of pencils that the kids love using, good selection of colours.

High quality pencild

5 stars

Brought as stocking fillers, happy with quality of pencils though packaging was slightly damaged

Great colouring pencils

5 stars

Bought for my daughters for school, good quality pencils!

Finally colouring pencils that last

5 stars

At last colouring pencils that have stood the test of time unlike the usual rubbish you get for kids. Great choice of colours also.

Fab colours

5 stars

Brilliant colour pencils nice vibrant colours, sharpens well, its got a nice grip to it unlike other colouring pencils I've used that start to feel uncomfortable when you have held them for too long but these are great, the whole family has a set of these

Good quality

5 stars

Bought these for children going back to school. Good colour range and sturdy.

