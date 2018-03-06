Staedtler Noris Colour Pencils 24 Pack

Vivid colours
These pencils are very bright and their colours are true to their packaging. They are lovely and soft to write and draw with.
Excellent product
My grandchildren love these products for school as they are really good quality and these are just one of the excellent range of stationary they provide
Staedtler coloured pencils.
I bought two packs for my children and they both have commented that they are very strong and don’t break as easily as a cheaper variety. Will definitely buy again.
Happy
Delivered on time for my grandsons 5th birthday he was so happy will shop on line again tesco ..thank you so much ..
Excellent quality pencil crayons
Really nice set of pencils that the kids love using, good selection of colours.
High quality pencild
Brought as stocking fillers, happy with quality of pencils though packaging was slightly damaged
Great colouring pencils
Bought for my daughters for school, good quality pencils!
Finally colouring pencils that last
At last colouring pencils that have stood the test of time unlike the usual rubbish you get for kids. Great choice of colours also.
Fab colours
Brilliant colour pencils nice vibrant colours, sharpens well, its got a nice grip to it unlike other colouring pencils I've used that start to feel uncomfortable when you have held them for too long but these are great, the whole family has a set of these
Good quality
Bought these for children going back to school. Good colour range and sturdy.