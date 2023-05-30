Tommee Tippee Carton Newborn Starter Set 0+ Months

T/T CTN Newborn Starter Set 0+ Months Here for you Breastfeeding, bottle feeding or switching between the two. However you feed your baby, it can sometimes feel tough. When you need support that's simple and straightforward, you can count on us... Brighter futures™ Is our plan to protect the planet, like the fact there is no single use plastic used in this pack

Accepted by babies recommended by mums† † Based on 2021 study of 524 parents who use Tommee Tippee bottles. Feed With our award-winning Closer to Nature® teat, switching between breast and bottle feeding has never been simpler. Soothe Our soothers are baby approved and support their natural oral development. Shhhh...... Clean Durable nylon bristles and a non-slip handle make bottle cleaning easy and effective. Loved by babies and parents Soft and flexible, with the shape and feel of a real breast, our award-winning Closer to Nature® teat is recommended by 95% of mums. With guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic teat, our bottles are perfect for mums transitioning or switching between breast and bottle. Good to know! These bottles are only suitable for use with Closer to Nature teats, they are Not Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-colic teats.

Loved by babies and parents Go with the flow... We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is unique so this is just a guide. 0m+ slow flow 0m+ vari flow 3m+ med flow 6m+ fast flow

Materials listing: Polypropylene, Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomer and Nylon. Bottle and teat complies with EN 14350. Soother complies with EN 1400. All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates. Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright© 2021. Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1863427 and EP1765257. Registered Design; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, RCD000400734-0001, -0002, -0003.

The most breast-like teat ever Shaped like mum for a natural latch Anti-colic teat to ease discomfort Slow and medium flow BPA free

Made in China

