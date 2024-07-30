MAM Size X Bottle Teats with SkinSoft Silicone Suitable for 6+ Months Pack of 4

Silicone teats:The SkinSoft silicone of the teats feels just like mum's skin to babies, and this familiar feeling is why MAM has a 94 Percent teat acceptance rate

Unique shape: Due to its unique, flat and symmetrical design, these baby bottle teats always achieve a ideal fit in baby's mouth when bottle feeding

Air valve: Suitable for all age-appropriate liquids, these BPA free teats have an air valve to prevent the teat from collapsing and allow for a smooth flow

Teat style: Cross-cut teats for baby bottles are designed for thicker liquids than expressed breast milk or powdered milk, they are ideal for older babies

Product details: MAM Cross-Cut Teats, suitable for 6+ months, bottle teats with SkinSoft silicone, Fits all MAM baby bottles, baby essentials, pack of 4, item number: FT0304