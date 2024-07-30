MAM Size 0 Bottle Teats with SkinSoft Silicone Suitable For Newborns Pack of 4

Silicone teats: The SkinSoft silicone of the teats feels just like mum's skin to babies, and this familiar feeling is why MAM has a 94 Percent teat acceptance rate

Unique shape: Due to its unique, flat and symmetrical design, these baby bottle teats always achieve a ideal fit in baby's mouth when bottle feeding

Air valve: Suitable for all age-appropriate liquids, these BPA free teats have an air valve to prevent the teat from collapsing and allow for a smooth flow

Teat size: The shape, soft lip rest and small mouthpiece are ideal for newborns. The extra-slow drinking flow allows baby an easy and comfortable pace and is included with all 130ml MAM Bottles

Product details: MAM Extra-Slow Flow Teats Size 0, suitable for newborns, extra slow flow SkinSoft silicone teats for baby bottles, baby essentials, pack of 4, item number: FT0004