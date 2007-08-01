Mam Anti Colic Bottle 2+ Months 260Ml

Best bottles on the market 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 12th January 2020 As a mummy of 3 children ive used this for all 3 & honestly to all my mum friends i recommend there amazing.. babys take to the teat so well the self sterlising is so handy too.

I love these bottles! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 15th August 2018 My son loves bottle time with these bottles! He gets a great latch with much less dribbling than with other bottles we’ve tried. They’re really convenient for me too because they’re easy to clean due to the way they come apart and if i’ve up at my mum’s for longer than one feed I can easily sterilise them in the microwave without needing a steam steriliser! At first my husband was a little hesitant because he thought they looked a little difficult to put together but once he had a closer look he was converted! They’re also just really cute bottles. The penguin design is lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles so much! Life changers! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 7th August 2018 We moved to these after breastfeeding then using another brand, my LG was really messy feeding from these other bottles, we moved to MAM and she’s feeding really calmly, finishing her bottles and no mess. Have moved to use these bottles exclusively now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 5th August 2018 I absolutely love these bottles. The self-sterilising is a brilliant idea and makes sterilising individual bottles super easy and practical, taking only 3mins. The design is supper cute too. Will defiantly be buying more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product!! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 We received these bottles a few weeks ago and noticed an immediate change. My baby girl suffered quite badly with wind and these bottles have reduced it significantly. They are an amazing design with air flow through the bottle which means little one doesnt swallow any air. The teat MAM use are so soft and shaped perfectly, our baby accepted it straight away. They have a cute design and colours to choose from too! Each bottle unscrews at the top and bottom which means easy cleaning. A bonus is they can self sterilse in the microwave. This will be so easy for when we go on holiday or overnights away. Cannot wait to try more MAM products!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 Had these bottles a few weeks now, although we don’t use regularly due to only expressing occasionally. My son has accepted them. One of their great features is that they can be easily cleaned using a microwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 Iv had this product now for 3 weeks and I love it instead of having to take countless bottles out I can now take 2 of these with being able to sterile them in the microwave my daughter has taken well to these and only bottle she has accepted with a faster flow which is nice to not spending half a hour her drinking a bottle they also look nice and she will hold these too will defiantly be getting more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bottles 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 1st August 2018 We had a baby 7 weeks early and we had to find a bottle to swap her to after using hospital teats. I tried 3 other brands and each she spilled or flicked out of her mouth. Finally I bought MAM wow what a difference, she took to them straight away barely spilt any of it and we have not seen an ounce of colic which is just another load of a mother’s mind. I love these bottles so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Bottles!! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 30th July 2018 I have been using these bottles for a few weeks now after using other brands that my baby didn’t really take to. I must say she loves these bottles! Feeding time is so much better now. The design is brilliant and that every part comes apart so they are easier to clean. Will definitely be investing in some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]