Mam Anti Colic Bottle 2+ Months 260Ml

5(63)Write a review
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • Anti-Colic
  • International Children Medical Research Society
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • For more information on the Easy Start see mambaby.com
  • Join us in The MAM Club on mambaby.com
  • Discover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises.
  • BPAº BPS free
  • ºBPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No.321/2011).
  • MAM Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface
  • 94% Acceptance*
  • The MAM Teat is easily accepted by babies thanks to its SkinSoft silicone surface and its unique flat shape, which feel so familiar.
  • Baby approved: 94* accept the MAM Teat.
  • (*Market research 2009-2017, tested with 1,508 babies)
  • 1 - Slow flow 0+ Months
  • 2 - Medium flow 2+ Months
  • 3 - Fast flow 4+ Months
  • Spill-free, fast flow 4+ Months
  • X - extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ Months
  • Less colic and regurgitation1 thanks to MAM vented vase
  • The MAM Easy Start with the patented vented base allows babies to drink at their own pace, relaxed and without interruption.
  • The effects:
  • Less colic confirmed by 80% of mothers1
  • Reduction of wind & regurgitation1
  • Authentic feeding, relaxed drinking2
  • 1 Field study, Austria 2011, tested with 73 mothers of colicky babies / Market research, USA 2010, tested with 35 mothers of colicky babies.
  • 2 Clinical study, Argentina, 2012, tested with 34 babies.
  • Clinically proven: a study conducted with preterm infants confirms that the MAM Easy Start provides for authentic feeding and relaxed drinking.
  • (Clinical Study: Argentina, 2012, n=34).
  • Lid
  • Spill-proof
  • Works as measuring cup
  • MAM Teat with SkinSoft silicone surface
  • Easily accepted by babies
  • Unique flat shape fits perfectly in baby's mouth
  • Wide Openings
  • Easy filling
  • Fast and easy cleaning thanks to removable base
  • Vented Base
  • Less colic & regurgitation
  • Smooth drinkflow for relaxed feeding
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
  • The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.
  • Patent nr.: GB 2402347, EP 2396041, EP 1675546
  • Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - Award for Excellence
  • Clinically proven
  • Teat easily accepted by babies
  • Self sterilizing without the need of a separate steriliser

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Self-sterilising in 3 easy steps
  • Fill with 20ml of water
  • Heat for 3 min. in the microwave (500-1000 watts)
  • Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer+.
  • Further instructions for use inside. Please retain instructions for future use.
  • Sterilising in the microwave:
  • Set the microwave timer according to the number of bottles being simultaneously cleaned. Set microwave from 500 to 1000 Watts.
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 1, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 3
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 2, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 4
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 3, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 5
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 4, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 6
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 5, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 7
  • Number of bottles sterilised at the same time: 6, Estimated duration of sterilising [min]: 8
  • Allow bottle to cool down before removing from microwave. Recommended cooling time: 10 minutes at opened microwave door.
  • After the process is complete, Easy Start bottle remains disinfected up to 48 hours after self-sterilising in the microwave, provided that it stays assembled as shown on Step 3.
  • Pour away the leftover water. Allow bottle parts to dry.
  • Always store bottle assembled.
  • Instructions for Use:
  • Clean before first and each use.
  • Before first use separate all 6 parts and place them in boiling water for 5 minutes. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • Check all components before each use and throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
  • To ensure proper cleaning/sterilising all 6 bottle parts Must be disassembled.
  • Never screw bottle parts together for sterilising or self-sterilising!
  • Cleaning/sterilising while assembled can damage the bottle and base.
  • Dishwasher safe on top dishwasher rack (max. 65°C) but food colourings may discolour components.
  • Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Only soft bristle brushes or soft sponges should be used. Hard scourers may scratch the plastic.
  • Sterilise using one of the following methods: steam sterilising (electric or microwave according to manufacturers instructions), boiling in water for at least 5 minutes or liquid sterilising solution.
  • 1 Place white silicone valve into bottom ring.
  • 2 Press down firmly on raised perimeter of silicone valve.
  • 3 Screw assembled base onto bottom of bottle in slow steady manner.
  • 4 Insert teat into top of bottle screw ring until you hear a “click”.
  • Do not leave single bottle parts in direct sunlight or heat, or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may affect the product function.
  • The bottle is made of polypropylene which is hygienic, easy to clean and relatively soft. Avoid any heavy pressure on it, as this could affect the function.
  • Do not use pin or sharp object to enlarge feeding hole of teat.
  • Ensure valve is assembled correctly & the base of the bottle is firmly/tightly attached prior to filling bottle with liquid (see figure 1 & 2). Pay closer attention on assembling the bottle when using hot water. (formula mixing)
  • When shaking the bottle, do so with a cloth wrapped around the bottom and over the sink. (formula mixing)
  • Do not let babies self-feed.
  • Store teats and valves in a dry sealed container.
  • Always use only MAM teats with the MAM bottles.
  • Use sugar free food or liquids only.
  • To avoid injury, do not let baby walk with bottle.
  • Do not put your baby to bed with bottle. Prolonged contact with liquids may cause severe tooth decay.
  • Bottle teat fits all MAM wide neck bottles and trainers.
  • Heating Instructions:
  • Never pour boiling water into the bottle.
  • Place in a bottle warmer, under hot running water or in a container of heated water.
  • Never Heat or Cool a Sealed Bottle. Remove the lid, teat and collar (as a whole) before heating, especially before warming in a jug and microwave heating. Do not overheat as this may damage the bottle.
  • Stir thoroughly after heating to evenly distribute heat - Especially before shaking Allow the standing time recommended by the microwave manufacturer.
  • Wrap Cloth or Towel Around Bottom of Bottle and shake to absorb any excess water after warming in a bottle warmer or boiling water.
  • After warming the bottle in a bottle warmer or boiling water it is recommended to tighten the bottom of the bottle.
  • Do not place bottle in heated oven.
  • Self-sterilising function of the Easy Start™ Bottle:
  • The self-sterilising function of the Easy Start is proven to be effective for killing common household germs and bacteria. This method is completely sufficient and safe. For the best results, please follow all instructions carefully and use only as directed. The practical and time-saving function can be achieved in 3 simple steps. Always thoroughly clean individual bottle parts before beginning this process!
  • Step 1: For the self- sterilisation of the Easy Start™ bottle assemble clean bottle parts in the following way: base with silicone valve, teat with screw ring, bottle body and lid.
  • Step 2: Fill the base with silicone valve with 20 ml of cool water. The lid makes a practical measuring cup.
  • Step 3: Place the screw ring with teat in the bottle base.
  • Place the bottle body on it (Do not screw this down, just place on).
  • Place the lid on top.
  • Important: For storing in the freezer all MAM bottles are suitable, except the MAM Easy Start™. The MAM Easy Start™ bottle should only be stored in the fridge.

Warnings

  • Additional Instructions:
  • Follow the user manual instructions of your microwave or multifunctional device.
  • ENSURE ALL PARTS FROM THE SELF-STERILISING BOTTLE AND MICROWAVE (INCLUDING WAVEGUIDE-COVER AND TURNTABLE) ARE CLEAN AND FREE FROM DIRT, FOOD RESIDUE, FAT OR OILS, ETC., AS THESE CAN IMPAIR STERILISATION AND MAY DAMAGE THE SELF-STERILISING BOTTLE OR MICROWAVE.
  • The self-sterilising bottle should only be placed on solid and flat surfaces.
  • Don't put the self-sterilising bottle at the centre of the turntable as this could result in an uneven heat distribution.
  • Don't leave your microwave unattended during sterilisation process.
  • Never place in the microwave without water and stop the microwaving-process immediately if whole water is vaporized!
  • Filling the base with inaccurate water measures can damage the bottle.
  • Always set the microwave to the correct power and time.
  • If using a combination microwave oven, ensure that the self-sterilising bottle is not exposed to the heat of the grill because this will damage it.
  • ATTENTION when dealing with the sterilised products since they may still be hot.
  • Wash hands before using sterilised products.
  • Always store the bottle dry.
  • Hold the self-sterilising bottle straight when removing from microwave to avoid pouring out hot residual water.
  • Do not wash self-sterilising bottle after sterilising.
  • Do not touch the teat after sterilising. Handle teat by using the screw ring.
  • HELPFUL TIPS
  • DO NOT screw bottle parts together when sterilising.
  • This could result in leaking.
  • Always remove the lid, teat & collar as a whole when using any method of warming and cooling.
  • Water may collect in the holes of the base. Before use, use a cloth, shake bottle and wipe away excess water.
  • If using hot water, 70C or more and mixing formula in the bottle, please ensure base is screwed on tightly.
  • For your child's safety and health WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision.
  • Never use feeding teats as a soother.
  • Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay.
  • Always check food temperature before feeding.
  • Keep all components not in use out of the reach of children.
  • IMPORTANT
  • Do not screw parts together when sterilising/self sterilising as this will result in leaking.
  • Read CAREFULLY full instructions enclosed on sterilising, heating & mixing formula
  • Please pay special attention to the instructions in red text

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information, please contact:
  • Great Britain:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880
  • Fax: 0208 943 8881

Lower age limit

2 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

63 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best bottles on the market

5 stars

As a mummy of 3 children ive used this for all 3 & honestly to all my mum friends i recommend there amazing.. babys take to the teat so well the self sterlising is so handy too.

I love these bottles!

5 stars

My son loves bottle time with these bottles! He gets a great latch with much less dribbling than with other bottles we’ve tried. They’re really convenient for me too because they’re easy to clean due to the way they come apart and if i’ve up at my mum’s for longer than one feed I can easily sterilise them in the microwave without needing a steam steriliser! At first my husband was a little hesitant because he thought they looked a little difficult to put together but once he had a closer look he was converted! They’re also just really cute bottles. The penguin design is lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles so much! Life changers!

5 stars

We moved to these after breastfeeding then using another brand, my LG was really messy feeding from these other bottles, we moved to MAM and she’s feeding really calmly, finishing her bottles and no mess. Have moved to use these bottles exclusively now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles

5 stars

I absolutely love these bottles. The self-sterilising is a brilliant idea and makes sterilising individual bottles super easy and practical, taking only 3mins. The design is supper cute too. Will defiantly be buying more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product!!

5 stars

We received these bottles a few weeks ago and noticed an immediate change. My baby girl suffered quite badly with wind and these bottles have reduced it significantly. They are an amazing design with air flow through the bottle which means little one doesnt swallow any air. The teat MAM use are so soft and shaped perfectly, our baby accepted it straight away. They have a cute design and colours to choose from too! Each bottle unscrews at the top and bottom which means easy cleaning. A bonus is they can self sterilse in the microwave. This will be so easy for when we go on holiday or overnights away. Cannot wait to try more MAM products!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Had these bottles a few weeks now, although we don’t use regularly due to only expressing occasionally. My son has accepted them. One of their great features is that they can be easily cleaned using a microwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

Iv had this product now for 3 weeks and I love it instead of having to take countless bottles out I can now take 2 of these with being able to sterile them in the microwave my daughter has taken well to these and only bottle she has accepted with a faster flow which is nice to not spending half a hour her drinking a bottle they also look nice and she will hold these too will defiantly be getting more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bottles

5 stars

We had a baby 7 weeks early and we had to find a bottle to swap her to after using hospital teats. I tried 3 other brands and each she spilled or flicked out of her mouth. Finally I bought MAM wow what a difference, she took to them straight away barely spilt any of it and we have not seen an ounce of colic which is just another load of a mother’s mind. I love these bottles so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Bottles!!

5 stars

I have been using these bottles for a few weeks now after using other brands that my baby didn’t really take to. I must say she loves these bottles! Feeding time is so much better now. The design is brilliant and that every part comes apart so they are easier to clean. Will definitely be investing in some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reduced colic symptoms!

5 stars

We recently switched to using MAM bottles from another well known brand. Once we had settled into a 4 hour feed routine our baby needed more milk and more of a flow of milk; these 260ml bottles comes with size 2 teats. I love the grey design and little cuddling penguins. The vented base makes a difference. We had a huge reduction of colic symptoms, and a more contented baby. The size and shape of these bottles fit in ypur hand and feel comfortable when feeding. Less than a third of the bottle as the base is slightly wider with a matte like feel and small inward dots. I've noticed how relaxing my baby is when feeding, she can even manage to support her own bottle for a few minutes at a time. MAM bottles are easy to sterilise in 3 minutes individually, so there's no panic if you forget to run a sterilising cycle with a hungry baby crying in the background. You can, if following instructions, microwave sterilise more bottles at the same time. Best features for me is the whole bottle comes in parts and makes easier to clean. And that these bottles come with the next stage teat instead of the newborn ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

