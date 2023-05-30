Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle 260Ml 3Ppk

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Btl 260ml 3Ppk Brighter futures™ Is our plan to protect the planet, like the fact there is no single use plastic used in this pack.

Guaranteed acceptance recommended by mums† † Based on 2021 study of 524 parents who use Tommee Tippee bottles. Love by babies and parents Soft and flexible, with an extra wide award-winning Closer to Nature® teat, perfect for an easy latch and recommended by 95% of mums. With guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve, our bottles are made for a comfortable feed. Good to know! These bottles are only suitable for use with Closer to Nature teats, they are Not Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-colic teats.

0m+ slow flow 0m+ vari flow 3m+ med flow 6m+ fast flow Go with the flow... We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.

Materials listing: Polypropylene, Silicone. Complies with EN 14350. All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates. Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright© 2021.

The award-winning silicone teat Extra wide shape for an easy latch Anti-colic teat to ease discomfort Slow flow BPA free With slow flow teat Breast Milk is the Best Food for Babies

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Net Contents

3 x Baby Bottles

Preparation and Usage

Change me If I get damaged or bitted by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows. Squeeze me Give me a squeeze to make sure my anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning. Cleaning instructions Before first use, clean the product and place in boiling water for 5 minutes, this is to ensure hygiene. Always wash the product immediately after use. Clean before each use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). To prevent damage to measurements and decoration, do not use abrasive cloths, sponges or bottle brushes on the outside of your bottles. Once you have cleaned your bottles they are ready to sterilised. All bottle components are suitable for sterilisation by steam (electric and microwave), boiling or cold water liquid/tablet solution. Failure to sterilise correctly could harm your child's health. Do not sterilise with salt water. Do not exceed the recommended time of sterilising. Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

0 Months