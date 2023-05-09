We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Medium Flow Teats X2 3 Mth+

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Medium Flow Teats X2 3 Mth+Contact details can be found at****tommeetippe.comBrighter futures™Is our plan to protect the planet. It means doing important things like removing all single-use plastic from our teat packaging.
Our skin soft silicone teats come in different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby - and they all stretch and flex just like mum's breast.Good to know!These teats are Only Suitable for use with Closer to Nature Bottles, they are Not Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-Colic bottles.
Go with the flowDoes your baby... take more than 20 minutes to feed?Do they fall asleep or tug at the teat during a feed?Then maybe it's time for a teat with a faster flow.0m+ slow flow0m+ vari flow3m+ med flow6m+ fast flow6m+ thick flowEvery baby is unique so this is just a guide.
Materials listing: Silicone.Complies with EN 14350.All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates.Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™.Copyright © 2021.Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1863427 and EP1765257.
The most breast-like teat everBPA free

Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.Change meIf I get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows.Squeeze meGive me a squeeze to make sure my anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.

3 Months

