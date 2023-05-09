Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Medium Flow Teats X2 3 Mth+ Contact details can be found at** **tommeetippe.com Brighter futures™ Is our plan to protect the planet. It means doing important things like removing all single-use plastic from our teat packaging.

Our skin soft silicone teats come in different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby - and they all stretch and flex just like mum's breast. Good to know! These teats are Only Suitable for use with Closer to Nature Bottles, they are Not Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-Colic bottles.

Go with the flow Does your baby... take more than 20 minutes to feed? Do they fall asleep or tug at the teat during a feed? Then maybe it's time for a teat with a faster flow. 0m+ slow flow 0m+ vari flow 3m+ med flow 6m+ fast flow 6m+ thick flow Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.

Materials listing: Silicone. Complies with EN 14350. All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates. Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright © 2021. Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1863427 and EP1765257.

The most breast-like teat ever BPA free

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

2 x Teats

Preparation and Usage

Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference. Change me If I get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows. Squeeze me Give me a squeeze to make sure my anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.

Lower age limit

3 Months