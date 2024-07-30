MAM Size 3 Bottle Teats with SkinSoft Silicone Suitable for 4+ Months Pack of 4

Silicone teats: The SkinSoft silicone of the teats feels just like mum's skin to babies, and this familiar feeling is why MAM has a 94 Percent teat acceptance rate

Unique shape: Due to its unique, flat and symmetrical design, these baby bottle teats always achieve a ideal fit in baby's mouth when bottle feeding

Air valve: Suitable for all age-appropriate liquids, these BPA free teats have an air valve to prevent the teat from collapsing and allow for a smooth flow

Teat size: These teats for baby bottles are perfect for babies who can suck more vigorously and drink faster. It will soon prepare your little one for mashed-up food and is included with all 330ml MAM Easy Active Bottles

Product details: MAM Teats Size 3, suitable for 4+ months, MAM Fast Flow Teats with SkinSoft silicone, fits all MAM baby bottles, baby essentials, pack of 4, item number: FT1204