By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mam Anti Colic Bottle 0+ Months 160Ml X2

5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Mam Anti Colic Bottle 0+ Months 160Ml X2
£ 12.50
£6.25/each

Product Description

  • Clinically proven: a study conducted with preterm infants confirms that the MAM Easy Start provides authentic feeding and relaxed drinking.
  • International Children Medical Research Society.
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • All spare parts are also available on mambaby.com. For more information on the Easy Start see mambaby.com
  • Teat
  • Flat, soft teat - like mum's breast when breastfeeding
  • 94%1 of babies accept our bottle teat
  • 1 Market research 2009-2017, tested with 1,508 babies
  • Breastfeeding
  • Ideal for combining with breastfeeding
  • Developed to feel like breastfeeding
  • Anti-Colic
  • Reduces air bubbles and colic
  • Supports baby's individual drinking patterns
  • Smooth drinking flow
  • Lest colic confirmed by 80% of mothers2
  • 2 Field study, Australia 2011, tested with 73 mothers of colicky babies/Market research, USA 2010, tested with 35 mothers of colicky babies.
  • BPA° BPS free
  • °BPA/BPS free: All MAM bottles are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No.321/2011).
  • Smooth drinking flow thanks to innovative Anti-Colic System
  • The valve in the base of the bottle prevents the formation of air bubbles and stops the liquid from foaming. This creates a smooth drinking flow and prevents baby from swallowing air.
  • The result is less colic and a relaxed baby3.
  • (3Clinical Study: Argentina, 2012, n=34).
  • Our self-sterilising function saves up to 48%4 of energy & CO2.
  • 4 Global product Carbon Footprint study, Austria 2013, conducted by denkstatt
  • The perfect teat for breast milk and formula
  • 94% teat acceptance1
  • 1 Market research 2009-2017, tested with 1,508 babies
  • Our innovative MAM SkinSoft™ Silicone teat gets as close to the familiar feeling of breastfeeding as possible: The unique flat shape simulates the mother's nipple during breastfeeding and therefore fits perfectly in baby's mouth. This makes switching between breast and bottle feeding much easier.
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
  • Teat 0: 0 months
  • Teat 1: 0+ months
  • Teat 2: 2+ months
  • Teat 3: 4+ months
  • Spill-free: 4+ months
  • Teat X: 6+ months
  • Can vary depending on the individual drinking patterns.
  • This product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.
  • Patent nr.: EP 2396041; GB 2402347; EP 1675546
  • Mother & Baby Awards 2018 Gold - Best Product for Bottle Feeding
  • Innovative anti-colic system & self sterilising function
  • 100% baby safe
  • Self sterilising - 3 min
  • Developed with medical experts

Information

Produce of

Made in Austria / Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Self-sterilising in 3 minutes
  • With our unique self-sterilising function - ideal for on the go.
  • Ensures simple, safe bottle sterilising in the microwave.
  • Fill with 20ml of water
  • Heat for 3 min. in the microwave (500-1000 watts)
  • Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer+.
  • Further instructions for use inside.
  • Please retain instructions for future use.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information, please contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880, Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

2 x 160ml Bottle

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

48 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Always see what am looking for and price is fair

5 stars

There is always a Tesco close by look buy and go back again

I love these bottles!

5 stars

My son loves bottle time with these bottles! He gets a great latch with much less dribbling than with other bottles we’ve tried. They’re really convenient for me too because they’re easy to clean due to the way they come apart and if i’ve up at my mum’s for longer than one feed I can easily sterilise them in the microwave without needing a steam steriliser! At first my husband was a little hesitant because he thought they looked a little difficult to put together but once he had a closer look he was converted! They’re also just really cute bottles. The penguin design is lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles so much! Life changers!

5 stars

We moved to these after breastfeeding then using another brand, my LG was really messy feeding from these other bottles, we moved to MAM and she’s feeding really calmly, finishing her bottles and no mess. Have moved to use these bottles exclusively now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles

5 stars

I absolutely love these bottles. The self-sterilising is a brilliant idea and makes sterilising individual bottles super easy and practical, taking only 3mins. The design is supper cute too. Will defiantly be buying more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product!!

5 stars

We received these bottles a few weeks ago and noticed an immediate change. My baby girl suffered quite badly with wind and these bottles have reduced it significantly. They are an amazing design with air flow through the bottle which means little one doesnt swallow any air. The teat MAM use are so soft and shaped perfectly, our baby accepted it straight away. They have a cute design and colours to choose from too! Each bottle unscrews at the top and bottom which means easy cleaning. A bonus is they can self sterilse in the microwave. This will be so easy for when we go on holiday or overnights away. Cannot wait to try more MAM products!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Had these bottles a few weeks now, although we don’t use regularly due to only expressing occasionally. My son has accepted them. One of their great features is that they can be easily cleaned using a microwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

Iv had this product now for 3 weeks and I love it instead of having to take countless bottles out I can now take 2 of these with being able to sterile them in the microwave my daughter has taken well to these and only bottle she has accepted with a faster flow which is nice to not spending half a hour her drinking a bottle they also look nice and she will hold these too will defiantly be getting more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bottles

5 stars

We had a baby 7 weeks early and we had to find a bottle to swap her to after using hospital teats. I tried 3 other brands and each she spilled or flicked out of her mouth. Finally I bought MAM wow what a difference, she took to them straight away barely spilt any of it and we have not seen an ounce of colic which is just another load of a mother’s mind. I love these bottles so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Bottles!!

5 stars

I have been using these bottles for a few weeks now after using other brands that my baby didn’t really take to. I must say she loves these bottles! Feeding time is so much better now. The design is brilliant and that every part comes apart so they are easier to clean. Will definitely be investing in some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reduced colic symptoms!

5 stars

We recently switched to using MAM bottles from another well known brand. Once we had settled into a 4 hour feed routine our baby needed more milk and more of a flow of milk; these 260ml bottles comes with size 2 teats. I love the grey design and little cuddling penguins. The vented base makes a difference. We had a huge reduction of colic symptoms, and a more contented baby. The size and shape of these bottles fit in ypur hand and feel comfortable when feeding. Less than a third of the bottle as the base is slightly wider with a matte like feel and small inward dots. I've noticed how relaxing my baby is when feeding, she can even manage to support her own bottle for a few minutes at a time. MAM bottles are easy to sterilise in 3 minutes individually, so there's no panic if you forget to run a sterilising cycle with a hungry baby crying in the background. You can, if following instructions, microwave sterilise more bottles at the same time. Best features for me is the whole bottle comes in parts and makes easier to clean. And that these bottles come with the next stage teat instead of the newborn ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here