MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti-Colic Bottle & Microwave Steriliser Set

MAM Easy Start Bottle and Microwave Steriliser - Safely sterilises 6 bottles in 5 minutes

Especially suitable as a microwave and cold water steriliser for all MAM bottles, teats and other baby products. This steriliser with a newborn bottle set is a must-have for every new parent.

The set comes with three 160 ml MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti-Colic Baby Bottles, 3x 260 ml MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti-Colic Baby Bottles and one pair of MAM Teat Tongs; all free from BPA and BPS.

The Anti-Colic Baby Bottles both have MAM Slow Flow Teats, which are from SkinSoft silicone and are accepted by 94 Percent of babies.*

For a combined steriliser and bottle warmer we recommend the MAM Electric Baby Bottle Steriliser and Express Bottle Warmer. Other cleaning equipment, such as the MAM Bottle Brush, can be found in stores or online.

Product Description:

High capacity for up to six bottles at once

Lid has handy latches make closing it safe and easy

Drainage function for sterilised items

Diameter: 28 cm/Height: 16.5 cm (6.5 Inches)

Contains 1 x base unit, 3 x 160 ml Bottles, 3 x 260 ml Bottles and 1 x MAM Teat Tongs

*Market research 2010-2022, tested with 1,541 babies

Box Contains

1x Microwave Steam Steriliser 3x Easy Start Anti Colic 260ml Bottles 3x Easy Start Anti Colic 160ml Bottles