Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Bottles 3X260ml 0+ Month

Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Bottles 3X260ml 0+ Month

4.7(10)
£17.00

£5.67/each

T/T Advanced Anti-Colic Btls 3x260ml 0+ Month Brighter futures™Is our plan to protect the planet, like the fact there is no single use plastic used in this pack.
Om+ slow flow3m+ med flow6m+ fast flowGo with the flow...We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.
Patented; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1755524 and EP1765257.Registered design; https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, RCD000400734-0001, -0002, -0003.Materials listing: Polypropylene, Silicone, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Nylon & Stainless Steel.Complies with EN 14350.All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates.Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright© 2021.
Advanced anti-colicThe most breast-like teat everDesigned to reduce wind, reflux and discomfortSlow flowAward Winning Breast Like-Teat

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Net Contents

260ml

Preparation and Usage

Squeeze meGive me a squeeze to make sure my anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.Heat sensing strip turns pink if milk is too hotChange meIf I get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows.Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.Good to know!These bottles are Only Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-colic teats.

Lower age limit

0 Months

