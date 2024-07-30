MAM Newborn Essentials Starter Set Self Sterilising Anti-Colic BPA Free Green

Includes 1 x 160ml bottle, 1 x 260ml bottle and 1 x 0+ soother

This set includes everything a growing baby could need to get started on their feeding journey including a 160ml bottle, 260ml bottles and 0+ month soother. As your little one grows and requires a greater volume of milk, the progression in bottle sizes make for a seamless transition throughout your baby's feeding journey, and the inclusion of a soother furthers this.

The MAM Easy Start is the ideal bottle for an easy switch between breast and bottle thanks to the patented SkinSoft teat which is silky soft and provides a familiar feel for babies. Market Research confirmed that 94% of babies accepted the teat making it perfect for when mum wants to be a bit more flexible. Thanks to the innovative vented base there is an even drinking flow so that babies can remain calm and relaxed without swallowing air helping to reduce colic in 80% of cases. The anti colic bottles also self-sterilise in 3 easy steps ensuring simple safe bottle cleaning at home or on the go.

Anti-colic: Our vented base design prevents the build-up of air bubbles in your MAM bottle set, keeping your new baby's tummy settled and the drinking flow relaxed

Self sterilising: MAM baby bottles can be sterilised with 20ml of water, a microwave, and three minutes. Baby feeding made as easy as one, two, three!

Starter set: Includes everything needed for those first few months in MAM's sleek colours of nature style - 1 x 260ml bottle, 1 x 160ml bottle and a MAM 0+ months soother

BPA/BPS free: The MAM Starter Set is 100% BPS and BPA-Free, making it ideal for breast milk storage and feeding. The material is odourless and tasteless