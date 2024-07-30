MAM Size 1 Bottle Teats with SkinSoft Silicone Suitable For Newborns Pack of 4

Silicone Teats: The SkinSoft silicone of the teats feels just like mum's skin to babies and this familiar feeling is why MAM has a 94 Percent teat acceptance rate

Distinct Shape: Due to its distinct, flat and symmetrical design, these baby bottle teats always achieve a ideal fit in baby's mouth when bottle feeding

Air Valve: Suitable for expressed breast milk or formula, these BPA free teats have an air valve to prevent the teat from collapsing and allow for a smooth flow

Teat Size: Larger than the size 0, this teat is ideal for your new baby thanks to its small mouthpiece and soft lip rest, it provides a slow drinking flow and is included in all 160ml MAM Bottles

Product Details: MAM Teats Size 1, suitable for newborns, slow flow SkinSoft silicone teats for baby bottles, fits all MAM bottles, baby essentials, pack of 4, Item number: FT0104