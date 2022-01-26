Simple Protect & Glow 48Hr Glow Sheet Mask 25Ml

Maintaining beautiful skin is a challenge against the environmental pressures of modern life – strong sunlight, harsh weather, and pollution. These conspire to make skin dry, dull and tired – and it’s hard to find time for your skincare routine in our always-on world. Now you can rebalance your skin with Simple Protect ‘N’ Glow 48h sheet face mask to re-energise, brighten and revitalise in just 15 minutes. This 100% natural cotton face mask sheet is packed with a blend of antioxidant vitamin E and fruit enzymes, helping to infuse skin with active nutrients for a moisturised, healthy, natural glow that lasts 48 hours. It contains no harsh chemicals that can irritate your skin, and no alcohol, no mineral oils, no artificial colours or perfumes – and it’s dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for even the most sensitive skin. How to use: remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Place the sheet mask over cleansed skin. Leave for 15 minutes, then gently peel off. Massage to absorb any excess into your skin or use a cotton pad to remove. No need to rinse – use once or twice a week to replenish your skin and keep its natural glow. Simple believes in working to be kinder to skin, the planet and people. We make positive changes to reduce our impact on the environment and work hard to become a more sustainable brand. That's why more and more of our sheet masks are biodegradable, and Simple is certified Cruelty-Free and Vegan by PETA.

Brighten and revitalise your skin’s natural glow in just 15 minutes with the Simple Protect ‘N’ Glow 48h glow sheet mask Inspired by Korean beauty rituals, this face mask sheet infuses skin with antioxidant vitamin E and fruit enzymes for a glow that lasts 48h Our sheet face mask contains potent natural ingredients – pomegranate and agave, caffeine and plant-based prebiotic – that combine to deliver skin a beautiful, radiant glow The Simple Protect ‘N’ Glow 48h glow sheet mask contains no artificial perfume or colour, no alcohol, no mineral oils or harsh chemicals that can upset sensitive skin Our full face mask is made from super soft 100% natural, biodegradeable cotton to hug your face perfectly Our purpose is to also spread kindness to the planet, so no Simple skin care product is tested on animals anywhere in the world and Simple is certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free by PETA

Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propanediol, Lactobacillus/Punica Granatum Fruit Ferment Extract, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Persea Gratissima Oil, Dehydroxanthan Gum, Inulin, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, Coffea Arabica Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Citric Acid

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

1 ℮