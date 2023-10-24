Garnier Skin Active Night Time Face Bomb Tissue Mask 32G

GARNIER SKIN ATV N/TIME FACE BOMB TISSUE MASK 32G

UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: In just 15 minutes, skin is intensely rehydrated, feeling soothed and nourished. Biodegradable: Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Hydrating Active + Natural Plant Extract: Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Deep Sea Water and Cornflower to strengthen the skin barrier for a replenishing effect. Dermatologically Tested & Vegan formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. This formula contains no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Ready, set, relax! Before sleeping, apply our revolutionary night-time sheet mask to supercharge your skin with a burst of hydration in just 15 minutes. This hydrating sheet mask is infused with the quantity of one bottle of serum* that strengthens the skin barrier for up to 24-hour hydration. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Deep Sea Water and Cornflower to strengthen the skin barrier for a replenishing effect. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.

Garnier Moisture Bomb super hydrating and revitalising sheet masks for skin in need of a hydrating boost. Infused with the quantity of 1 full bottle of serum*, our *masks contain natural plant extracts and hyaluronic acid to plump skin with moisture, reduce the look of fine lines and revive radiance for skin that glows. Our Moisture Bomb sheet masks are biodegradable by home compost**, vegan*** and approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme. Goes well with Garnier Night-Time Deep Sea Water and Hyaluronic Acid Eye Sheet Mask 6g

One Bottle of Serum: Contains the equivalent of a week's worth of hydrating active in just one mask Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 32G

Ingredients

967456 55, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Arginine, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Citric Acid, Coco-Betaine, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Limonene, Mannose, Maris Aqua / Sea Water, p-Anisic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Propanediol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C260527/2)

Net Contents

28g

Preparation and Usage