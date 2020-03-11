Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Green Tea

Garnier moisture bomb 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Apart from scaring my husband who thought I looked like a serial killer wearing it, I really liked this mask. It was quite wet putting it on but not drippy and soon dried once on. Afterwards my skin felt fresh, soft and smooth! It's also a good wake up if you have time to put it on in the morning. Definitely recommend!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garnier Mositure Bomb (love it) 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 So, I tried this product about 2 weeks ago now and my skin is still feeling the benefits of it. The actual mask itself it fairly easy to use as it's a little like a baby wipe, but only with holes for eyes, mouth and nose. When I normally try a new skin product, I generally have a break out of spots but not with the moisture bomb tissue. I suffer from hay fever/airborne allergies and as a result of sneezing/blowing my nose, I get very dry, flaky skin around this area. The moisture bomb has relieved this issue. Would I use this again? Absolutely. Loved it and it'll form part of my skin care regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tissue mask 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Iwas amazed how my face felt after using the mask. The instructions were clear and easy to follow. My skin felt fresh 'soft and also tighter. But cleansed really well. My skin looks clearer and feels so new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisture mask 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 I think this mask is amazing! I was a bit dubious about trying this but I could not of been more wrong! Left my skin silky smooth and I don't need to moisturise that night either! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glowing skin 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Pregnancy has really dried out my skin but the mask left my face feeling so refreshed and soft. My skin is glowing and that definitely isn't from being pregnant. I would absolutely add this into my skin care regime and recommend it to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 PACKAGING The face mask comes in a foil packet which is really easy to open without damaging the mask itself, the design is eye-catching and stands out really well and the different packaging colours makes it clear to tell the different types of masks from each other. REVIEW Having never tried a tissue mask before I wasn’t sure what to expect I opened the foil packet and pulled out the folded mask which was soaking wet, I began to unfold the mask and accidentally started to pull off the blue layer I managed to apply the mask to my face and move it into place. Once on I was expecting the mask to have a strong perfumed scent that would be unbearable to keep on my face but it didn’t. The instructions say to leave the mask on for 15 minutes, after 5 I started to feel a slight tingle on my face (nothing unpleasant) I found the mask to be really relaxing and the 15 minutes flew by (I could have left it on for longer it was that nice). To remove the mask you simply peel it off you then either massage in the extra product or remove with a cotton pad. I chose to massage it in after doing that I could tell that my face felt and looked softer than before. RATING I would rate the ‘Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask for Combination Skin’ 4 stars, I would definitely consider buying this again as a treat to myself and trying other masks in this range. The mask seems a bit expensive for one and was almost to wet for a single use even after the mask was wet enough to be used again (not that I would re-use). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left a smooth feeling 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 This is a great product! I have a combination skin and my cheeks are usually very dry. But after this mask it left a feeling that my whole face is moisturized and cheeks were glowy. The next day my skin looked really refreshed and brighter. The instructions are straight forward, it is really easy to apply it on the face. After removing the mask the amount the product left on the face is really generous and you can massage it into your neck. I would definitely add this mask to my weekly skin routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left feeling fresh 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Nice and simple to use, clear instructions. I have very dry skin and this left my skin feeling refreshed and very supple. It left my skin smoother and brighter, less tired looking will be incorporating this in to my weekly skin care routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs diane peniston 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Amazing product. Left my face. Soft smooth and looking younger. Feels great on your face. Easy to use. Would definitely buy this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]