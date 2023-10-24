Garnier Skin Active 2 Million Probiotic Face Mask 22G

Garnier Skn Atv 2 Million Probtc Face Mask 22g

Supercharged with 2 Million Probiotic Fractions: To repair your skin's delicate barrier and reveal glowing, healthy skin. Biodegradable by Home Compost: Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Dermatologically Tested & Vegan Formula*: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. *This formula contains no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Our probiotic mask contains 2 Million Probiotic Fractions known for their repairing properties. Supercharged with probiotic fractions, after 4 weeks, skin feels repaired and l &ks healthier, with a radiant glow. On the surface, it boosts skin's reparative function and helps to strengthen your skin's delicate barrier. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Don't bin your mask, compost it! Because we are committed to the environment, we made our sheet mask compostable in home-compost conditions. If you don't own a home-compost, please discard your mask with the pack in the general waste bin. Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.

Dull, dry and tired-looking skin? This mask contains 2 Million Probiotic Fractions, known for their repairing properties. Our probiotic sheet mask boosts the skin's reparative function & helps to strengthen your skin's delicate barrier. Skin feels repaired and looks healthier

UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: In just 15 minutes, moisture is restored, skin glows and looks healthy! Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

Pack size: 22G

Ingredients

96759004, Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Alcohol, Propanediol, Dipropylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Acetic Acid, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Biosaccharine Gum-1, Caprylic/Capric Truglyceride, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Limonene, Linalool, Maltodextrin, Mannose, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Parfum / Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, Saccharomyces/Xylinum/Black Tea Ferment, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Phytate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Xanthan Gum, (F.I.L. Z292387/1)

