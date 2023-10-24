Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G

Super Hydrating + Brightening: Infused with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for an instant boost of replumping radiance Ready, set, glow! Mask up with our revolutionary sheet mask to illuminate and supercharge your skin in just 15 minutes!

Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C is powered by Green Science to pair super citrus extracts with Vitamin C, a powerful anti-oxidant, and other complementary dermatological actives for clear, even-looking skin that's luminous. This range is perfect for anyone with dull, tired looking skin or for those seeking to reduce the appearance of dark spots. However you want to incorporate Vitamin C in your regime - Garnier has the solution for you. Goes well with Garnier Anti Fatigue Pineapple & 1% Vitamin C Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387217 Garnier Firming Watermelon & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387279 Garnier Detox Kale & 2% Niacinamide Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387156

UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: For visible results in just 15 minutes One Bottle of Serum: Contains the equivalent of a week's worth of hydrating active Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International Dermatologically Tested and Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive No animal derived ingredients or by-products

Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

936401 56, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Linalool, Mannose, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C263774/1)

Net Contents

28g

Preparation and Usage