Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G
Super Hydrating + Brightening: Infused with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for an instant boost of replumping radianceReady, set, glow! Mask up with our revolutionary sheet mask to illuminate and supercharge your skin in just 15 minutes!
Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C is powered by Green Science to pair super citrus extracts with Vitamin C, a powerful anti-oxidant, and other complementary dermatological actives for clear, even-looking skin that's luminous. This range is perfect for anyone with dull, tired looking skin or for those seeking to reduce the appearance of dark spots. However you want to incorporate Vitamin C in your regime - Garnier has the solution for you.Goes well withGarnier Anti Fatigue Pineapple & 1% Vitamin C Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387217Garnier Firming Watermelon & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387279Garnier Detox Kale & 2% Niacinamide Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387156
UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: For visible results in just 15 minutesOne Bottle of Serum: Contains the equivalent of a week's worth of hydrating activeLeaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free InternationalDermatologically Tested and Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitiveNo animal derived ingredients or by-products
Pack size: 28G
Ingredients
936401 56, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Linalool, Mannose, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C263774/1)
Net Contents
28g
Preparation and Usage
1. Unfold the mask. Gently apply on clean face. Adjust the mask to the contours of your face.