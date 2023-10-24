We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G
image 1 of Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28Gimage 2 of Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28Gimage 3 of Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28Gimage 4 of Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G

Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G

4.7(220)
Write a review

£3.50

£12.50/100g

Vegan

Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28G
Super Hydrating + Brightening: Infused with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for an instant boost of replumping radianceReady, set, glow! Mask up with our revolutionary sheet mask to illuminate and supercharge your skin in just 15 minutes!
Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C is powered by Green Science to pair super citrus extracts with Vitamin C, a powerful anti-oxidant, and other complementary dermatological actives for clear, even-looking skin that's luminous. This range is perfect for anyone with dull, tired looking skin or for those seeking to reduce the appearance of dark spots. However you want to incorporate Vitamin C in your regime - Garnier has the solution for you.Goes well withGarnier Anti Fatigue Pineapple & 1% Vitamin C Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387217Garnier Firming Watermelon & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387279Garnier Detox Kale & 2% Niacinamide Ampoule Sheet Mask 3600542387156
UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand: For visible results in just 15 minutesOne Bottle of Serum: Contains the equivalent of a week's worth of hydrating activeLeaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free InternationalDermatologically Tested and Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitiveNo animal derived ingredients or by-products
Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

936401 56, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Linalool, Mannose, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C263774/1)

Net Contents

28g

Preparation and Usage

1. Unfold the mask. Gently apply on clean face. Adjust the mask to the contours of your face.
View all Skincare Face Masks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here