Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Pomegranate

Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

  • Super-hydrating revitalising mask for dehydrated skin. Intensely rehydrates skin, reduces the look of fine lines, and revives radiance. Enriched with pomegranate extract, hyaluronic acid, and plant serum.
  • Is Garnier Moisture Bomb Tissue Mask right for me?
  • Yes, if your skin is dehydrated, shows the effects of time and your lifestyle (dullness, irregularities, fine lines...), and if you are looking for an effective solution to rehydrate and revitalise the radiance of your skin.
  • How is it different?
  • This super hydrating tissue mask, inspired by Asia, diffuses the equivalent level of hydrating serum as per 1 week's use of day care.* Truly innovative, its ultra-thin tissue is infused with a super-hydrating serum. Unmask smoother, bouncier, healthier looking skin in just 15 minutes. Applied to the face, it acts like a hydration wrap that continuously diffuses all the effectiveness of the serum intensely hydrating your skin. Its amazing freshness quenches and comforts skin instantly, for a pure moment of absolute pampering. The mask is easy to apply and remove. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.
  • *Equivalent to the concentration of hydrating glycerin in Moisture Bomb Day Cream used daily for 1 week.
  • Proven effectiveness:
  • In 15 minutes: Skin is intensely rehydrated, Skin looks smoother, Complexion is radiant. Fine lines appear reduced, Skin looks plumper, Skin radiance is revitalised.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • - We use, wherever possible, active ingredients sourced from nature - antioxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • - A scientifically-proven effectiveness, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • - Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, p-Anisic Acid, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water / Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, Methylparaben, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Propylparaben, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Sorbitol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Unfold the mask. Carefully apply the white tissue to thoroughly cleansed skin. Make sure the blue protective film is facing outwards. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin.
  • 2. Remove the protective film.
  • 3. Adjust the mask contours on the face. Leave for 15 minutes.
  • 4. To remove the mask, peel off slowly from the edges. Gently massage in any excess serum, or use a cotton pad to remove.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0854 375
  • ROI: 1800 818 675
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

32g

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Be careful so not to rip it!

5 stars

First time user, tore the mask but I will be buying again as I think I was too clumsy! Left my skin radiant & feeling hydrated! Definitely recommend!

Amazing Product for dry skin!! Best ever!

5 stars

I suffer from extremely dry sensitive skin, it's awful. I think I must shed about 5 layers a day! I've tried many face masks & they usually sting or make my skin redder but for some reason I saw this product in boots and thought I'd give it a go. I'm so glad I did... It made a difference immediately! I noticed a difference in my skin as soon as I took it off. It calmed the redness and my skin felt so much more hydrated. Please Garnier never stop this product! I've tried so many different creams/serums/facemasks; been to many GPs & dermatologists and nothing has ever worked this well... I've been trying since my 20s and I'm now 34. The dryness has really taken its toll on my skin in all those years but this product has notable improved the wrinkles & plumpness in my skin. Thank you!!!!!

Loved it!

5 stars

Absolutely loved this sheet mask, so hydrating, it was comfortable to wear and left my skin glowing. Will purchase again.

bit fiddly but worth it!

4 stars

the mask is a bit fiddly to put on and the mouth holes need a bit of positioning but overall great product. my skin feels so soft its well worth the effort x

Great mask for all types of skin

5 stars

Great for acne prone skin. Now a must-go-to as this helps look after my skin with all of the drying and colour correcting skin masks I used during the week to treat my acne. Cheaper at boots during sales for 99p, try it for less money before the prices go's up. University students must haves.

This product has left me red, raw, in pain from a burning sensation

1 stars

I bought this product and I was looking forward to sitting down and relaxing using this mask. After reading the instructions carefully and even set my alarm, I placed the mask over my face carefully. After 3 minutes it felt warm and tingly but I took this as normal. After 15 minutes I took off my mask, feeling hot itchy and red!!! The burning sensation got worse and my face got hotter and hotter.

Amazing

5 stars

I suffer from really dull skin especially around my nose/chin area & I have noticed instant improvements from just one use. It's really wet as a mask but i liked that because it was extremely cooling and refreshing; i found i relaxed instantly. Would recommend to anyone to try but just cut bigger holes in for the eyes before you put it on :) I am going to buy more definitely!

Feeling Fabulous

5 stars

I've suffered with bad skin for many a years ,can become extremely dry with out breaks of acne And let's face it at 34 not something you really want. Well this is my second time using the tissue mask and it's absolutely fabulous ,I always wash my face and then cleanse with garnier miceller cleansing water ( for sensitive skin) before using the mask .It gives a slight tingling feeling whilst first on but nothing irritating . But once those 15 minutes are up ,I rub in any excess ,feels slightly sticky for a short time But my skin feels fresh ,hydrated and I've even noticed those fine little lines around my eyes look faded These masks have become a part of my weekly beauty ritual

LOVE LOVE LOVE

5 stars

I've purchased 15!! Because they're so good, I first tried this whilst I was getting ready for a night out and I can honestly say my partner wouldn't stop complimenting how hydrated and smooth my skin looked, I've given a few to friends to trial too X

