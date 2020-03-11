Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Pomegranate

Be careful so not to rip it!
First time user, tore the mask but I will be buying again as I think I was too clumsy! Left my skin radiant & feeling hydrated! Definitely recommend!
Amazing Product for dry skin!! Best ever!
I suffer from extremely dry sensitive skin, it's awful. I think I must shed about 5 layers a day! I've tried many face masks & they usually sting or make my skin redder but for some reason I saw this product in boots and thought I'd give it a go. I'm so glad I did... It made a difference immediately! I noticed a difference in my skin as soon as I took it off. It calmed the redness and my skin felt so much more hydrated. Please Garnier never stop this product! I've tried so many different creams/serums/facemasks; been to many GPs & dermatologists and nothing has ever worked this well... I've been trying since my 20s and I'm now 34. The dryness has really taken its toll on my skin in all those years but this product has notable improved the wrinkles & plumpness in my skin. Thank you!!!!!
Loved it!
Absolutely loved this sheet mask, so hydrating, it was comfortable to wear and left my skin glowing. Will purchase again.
bit fiddly but worth it!
the mask is a bit fiddly to put on and the mouth holes need a bit of positioning but overall great product. my skin feels so soft its well worth the effort x
Great mask for all types of skin
Great for acne prone skin. Now a must-go-to as this helps look after my skin with all of the drying and colour correcting skin masks I used during the week to treat my acne. Cheaper at boots during sales for 99p, try it for less money before the prices go's up. University students must haves.
This product has left me red, raw, in pain from a burning sensation
I bought this product and I was looking forward to sitting down and relaxing using this mask. After reading the instructions carefully and even set my alarm, I placed the mask over my face carefully. After 3 minutes it felt warm and tingly but I took this as normal. After 15 minutes I took off my mask, feeling hot itchy and red!!! The burning sensation got worse and my face got hotter and hotter.
Amazing
I suffer from really dull skin especially around my nose/chin area & I have noticed instant improvements from just one use. It's really wet as a mask but i liked that because it was extremely cooling and refreshing; i found i relaxed instantly. Would recommend to anyone to try but just cut bigger holes in for the eyes before you put it on :) I am going to buy more definitely!
Feeling Fabulous
I've suffered with bad skin for many a years ,can become extremely dry with out breaks of acne And let's face it at 34 not something you really want. Well this is my second time using the tissue mask and it's absolutely fabulous ,I always wash my face and then cleanse with garnier miceller cleansing water ( for sensitive skin) before using the mask .It gives a slight tingling feeling whilst first on but nothing irritating . But once those 15 minutes are up ,I rub in any excess ,feels slightly sticky for a short time But my skin feels fresh ,hydrated and I've even noticed those fine little lines around my eyes look faded These masks have become a part of my weekly beauty ritual
LOVE LOVE LOVE
I've purchased 15!! Because they're so good, I first tried this whilst I was getting ready for a night out and I can honestly say my partner wouldn't stop complimenting how hydrated and smooth my skin looked, I've given a few to friends to trial too X