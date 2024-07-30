Brushworks Cushioned Satin Sleep Mask

A cushioned sleep mask to aid a relaxing night’s sleep.

Drift off into a peaceful night’s sleep with the Brushworks Cushioned Satin Sleep Mask. Carefully designed to prevent light entering and block out distractions, allowing you to switch off and unwind. The cushioned satin material is ultra-soft, ideal for a comfortable and calming night’s sleep and to maintain the skins natural level of moisture overnight. Wake up feeling rejuvenated with a healthy, glowing complexion.

Recommended: Wash the sleep mask every 1-2 weeks to keep it in its best condition and free from oils. Machine Wash 40°.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply slip the accessory over your eyes before bed to promote a restful night’s sleep.

• Ultra- soft & cushioned

• Total blackout effect

• Adjustable strap

• Relaxing & comfortable