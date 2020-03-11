By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Mstur/B Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Lavender

4.5(80)Write a review
Garnier Mstur/B Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Lavender
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

  • Garnier's new generation of tissue mask, inspired from Asia acts like a burst of hydration for your skin. A true innovation, the tissue mask is infused with an intense de-tiring formula enriched with lavender essential oil and hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrating active capable of retaining 1000x its weight in water. Once applied on the face, it diffuses it's de-tiring and hydrating benefits onto the skin. Its gentle fragrance relaxes the senses for a moment of pleasure and wellbeing. Ideal for use in the evening.
  • Our Philosophy
  • We use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - antioxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives. A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions. Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Goes well with
  • Moisture Bomb Family
  • Super-hydrating de-tiring mask
  • Intensely rehydrates
  • Reduces the appearance of fatigue
  • Relaxes the senses

Information

Ingredients

967294 7, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Potassium Hydroxide, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, p-Anisic Acid, Mannose, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B198969/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to apply and remove, the mask leaves you free to move around. Suitable for sensitive skin.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0854 375
  • ROI: 1800 818 675
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

32g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

80 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Ask kept sliding of my face so you had to sit ver

2 stars

Ask kept sliding of my face so you had to sit very still

What a different 15mins can do!

5 stars

So I’ve waiting to try this out and finally get some time to myself to relax! It is a lovely face mask, can’t lie does look very funny on maybe a tad scary for the family members when they saw me. But what a difference 15mins makes! Just love it it’s great! My skin has this lovely glow, I want say it feels firmer too! I will certainly get this product again! Only down side was it was quite fiddly getting it to unfold and separate. And I couldn’t smell any lavender at all, which I would of liked. So if anyone had a fear of being strong smell I promise there really isn’t any at all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will definitely buy again!

4 stars

Although this product left my dry, sensitive skin feeling noticeably softer and much more hydrated, I was left feeling rather tacky and slightly stiff after removing the mask. A layer of my normal moisturiser afterwards helped to sort out any issues. I also found the mask a bit messy to apply, and needed a bit of help especially removing the blue layer. Although it did stay in place for the whole 15 minutes, even when moving around. All in all I was very impressed and I will definitely be using this mask again as part of my weekly routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I love sheet masks and this one is lovely. I use it on a evening before bed as the smell relaxes me so much. My skin definitely feels hydrated after too. I have found a new fave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing mask

4 stars

Very cooling, relaxing and refreshing whilst the mask was on and for a while afterwards. Skin looked a little more supple afterwards (only tried it once as a tester though, it does state you get better results if used 3 times in a week.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pampering treat

4 stars

After struggling a little to successfully unfold the mask I laid down for 15 minutes of pampering/rest. Although it does claim to stay in place while you move around, I'm as tired as my skin is so I was grateful for the 'me time'. The sheet mask smells pleasant and my skin felt lovely afterwards. I wouldn't claim that it has extraordinary moisturising qualities but it was good enough for me to consider buying it in the future. A nice treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh feeling!

5 stars

I have used a lot of face packs in the the past but this is the first time that I used thid tissue mask and was pleasantly surprised so as to how easy and mess free it is. I have combination skin and it’s difficult for me to find the right product. This mask smells good and the effects of the serum lasted for almost 3 days which is quite good. Overall definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pamper party

5 stars

As this was my first ever mask of this type i wasn't sure what to expect ;was very easy to use and would be great for having friends over and treating yourselves ;could feel the difference after using and would definitely love to try again in a different fragrance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I really enjoy all of the sheet masks that Garnier offer. This one made my skin feel really soft and hydrated. I am really suffering with dry skin at the moment and think this really helped! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing mask

4 stars

A relaxing lavender mask which was quite oily but left my face feeling quite fresh and clean afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

