Garnier Mstur/B Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Lavender

What a different 15mins can do! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 8th April 2018 So I’ve waiting to try this out and finally get some time to myself to relax! It is a lovely face mask, can’t lie does look very funny on maybe a tad scary for the family members when they saw me. But what a difference 15mins makes! Just love it it’s great! My skin has this lovely glow, I want say it feels firmer too! I will certainly get this product again! Only down side was it was quite fiddly getting it to unfold and separate. And I couldn’t smell any lavender at all, which I would of liked. So if anyone had a fear of being strong smell I promise there really isn’t any at all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will definitely buy again! 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 8th April 2018 Although this product left my dry, sensitive skin feeling noticeably softer and much more hydrated, I was left feeling rather tacky and slightly stiff after removing the mask. A layer of my normal moisturiser afterwards helped to sort out any issues. I also found the mask a bit messy to apply, and needed a bit of help especially removing the blue layer. Although it did stay in place for the whole 15 minutes, even when moving around. All in all I was very impressed and I will definitely be using this mask again as part of my weekly routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 8th April 2018 I love sheet masks and this one is lovely. I use it on a evening before bed as the smell relaxes me so much. My skin definitely feels hydrated after too. I have found a new fave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing mask 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 7th April 2018 Very cooling, relaxing and refreshing whilst the mask was on and for a while afterwards. Skin looked a little more supple afterwards (only tried it once as a tester though, it does state you get better results if used 3 times in a week.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pampering treat 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 7th April 2018 After struggling a little to successfully unfold the mask I laid down for 15 minutes of pampering/rest. Although it does claim to stay in place while you move around, I'm as tired as my skin is so I was grateful for the 'me time'. The sheet mask smells pleasant and my skin felt lovely afterwards. I wouldn't claim that it has extraordinary moisturising qualities but it was good enough for me to consider buying it in the future. A nice treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh feeling! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 7th April 2018 I have used a lot of face packs in the the past but this is the first time that I used thid tissue mask and was pleasantly surprised so as to how easy and mess free it is. I have combination skin and it’s difficult for me to find the right product. This mask smells good and the effects of the serum lasted for almost 3 days which is quite good. Overall definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pamper party 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 7th April 2018 As this was my first ever mask of this type i wasn't sure what to expect ;was very easy to use and would be great for having friends over and treating yourselves ;could feel the difference after using and would definitely love to try again in a different fragrance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 6th April 2018 I really enjoy all of the sheet masks that Garnier offer. This one made my skin feel really soft and hydrated. I am really suffering with dry skin at the moment and think this really helped! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]