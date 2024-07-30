Aristocrat Satin Sleep Mask

The Aristocrat Satin Sleep Mask is designed with the modern man in mind, featuring an ultra-soft design that contours comfortably to the face, ensuring a comfortable fit during the night. Experience the comfort of the satin as it blocks out unwanted light and distractions.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly

How to Use:Simply slip the mask over your eyes before bed to promote a restful night’s sleep.

• Satin material• Relaxing & comfortable• Elasticated• Travel friendly