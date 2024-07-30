Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask

The Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask is the perfect accessory for a blissful night’s sleep. Made from satin which won’t absorb your skin’s natural moisture for a radiant silky-smooth complexion.

PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.

How to Use:

Simply slip the accessory over your eyes before bed to promote a restful night’s sleep.

• Satin material

• Relaxing & comfortable

• Elasticated

• Travel friendly