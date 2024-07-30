Marketplace.
image 1 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask
image 1 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Maskimage 2 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Maskimage 3 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Maskimage 4 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Maskimage 5 of Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask

Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask
The Brushworks Satin Sleep Mask is the perfect accessory for a blissful night’s sleep. Made from satin which won’t absorb your skin’s natural moisture for a radiant silky-smooth complexion.PETA Approved - Cruelty-Free & Vegan Friendly.How to Use:Simply slip the accessory over your eyes before bed to promote a restful night’s sleep.• Satin material• Relaxing & comfortable• Elasticated• Travel friendly

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here