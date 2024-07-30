Marketplace.
image 1 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask
image 1 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Maskimage 2 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Maskimage 3 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Maskimage 4 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Maskimage 5 of So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask

So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Invogue Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£4.99

£4.99/each

So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask
Catch up on some beauty sleep with the So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask! Perfect for use during the day or night, this ultra-soft, cotton sleep mask is great for rest and recharge. Featuring a compact design which makes it easy for everyday use or travel.So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!How to Use:Simply slip over eyes to block out light and adjust the strap to what feels most comfortable.• Ultra-soft cotton• Travel friendly• Suitable for all skin types• Plastic-free packaging

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here