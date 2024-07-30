So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask

Catch up on some beauty sleep with the So Eco Calming Sleep Eye Mask! Perfect for use during the day or night, this ultra-soft, cotton sleep mask is great for rest and recharge. Featuring a compact design which makes it easy for everyday use or travel.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply slip over eyes to block out light and adjust the strap to what feels most comfortable.

• Ultra-soft cotton

• Travel friendly

• Suitable for all skin types

• Plastic-free packaging