Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Chamomile

Really hydrating
Nice smell, not too sticky, skin felt plumped and dewy after use. Nice quick pick me up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this mask
I really lived this moisturising mask, very easy to use and left my skin feeling soft, smooth and looking refreshed with a lovely glow [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
love garnier mask, very hydrating! sheet tears on application but no real complaints. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a good mask
I like this mask. Was easy to apply. Enough moisture on it. Which I really love it. Afterwards left a nice soft and really well moisturised skin. Good for dry skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A great moisturising mask
First time using this and it has left my skin feeling super soft and moisturised! Did not irrate my skin at all. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great sheet mask
Great for a sheet mask, made my face lovely and cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dewey glowing skin
I was having a pamper day and this came out, I didn’t need to use any moisture cream as my skin was already glowing and healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love
After using this my face really did feel super hydrated [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super Moisturising
I love the experience of using this sheet mask before bed to relax and take time for myself, my face felt silky all day long the following day, much longer lasting than other brands of sheet masks I have used. Moisture bomb is always my go to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great mask
Great mask, left my skin feeling lovely and soft and looked much fresher afterwards too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]