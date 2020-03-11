By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Chamomile

Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Face Mask Chamomile
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

  • Is this mask made for me?
  • Yes, if you have dry sensitive skin, prone to tightness and are looking for an effective solution to hydrate and soothe your skin.
  • How is it different?
  • Our new generation of super hydrating tissue mask contains the equivalent amount of hydrating active as per 1 week's use of day care*. Truly innovative, its ultra-thin tissue is infused with soothing Chamomile, super-hydrating plant serum and hyaluronic acid. Its amazing freshness quenches, comforts and soothes skin reducing feelings of tightness. Suitable for sensitive skin
  • 1 mask = 1 week of hydrating active*
  • *Glycerin concentration in 7 applications of Moisture Bomb Day cream.
  • Proven Effectiveness:
  • In 15minutes:
  • Skin feels intensely hydrated
  • Skin feels soft and comfortable
  • Skin feels soothed
  • In one week (3 applications):
  • Skin feels nourished
  • Skin feels revitalized
  • Comforts feelings of tightness
  • Our Philosophy:
  • - We use, wherever possible, active ingredients sourced from nature - antioxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • - A scientifically-proven effectiveness, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • - Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Moisture Bomb Day and Night
  • Super-hydrating
  • Soothing mask that intensely hydrates, comforts and soothes
  • Skin feels softer

967207 4, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, p-Anisic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Mannose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, F.I.L B196428/1

Made in China

  • 1. Unfold the mask. Carefully apply the white tissue to thoroughly cleansed skin. Make sure the blue protective film is facing outwards. Smooth the mask gently to ensure contact with the skin.
  • 2. Remove the protective film.
  • 3. Adjust the mask contours on the face. Leave for 15 minutes.
  • 4. To remove the mask, peel off slowly from the edges. Gently massage in any excess serum, or use a cotton pad to remove.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0854 375
  • ROI: 1800 818 675
  • www.garnier.co.uk

32g ℮

Really hydrating

4 stars

Nice smell, not too sticky, skin felt plumped and dewy after use. Nice quick pick me up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mask

5 stars

I really lived this moisturising mask, very easy to use and left my skin feeling soft, smooth and looking refreshed with a lovely glow [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

4 stars

love garnier mask, very hydrating! sheet tears on application but no real complaints. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a good mask

5 stars

I like this mask. Was easy to apply. Enough moisture on it. Which I really love it. Afterwards left a nice soft and really well moisturised skin. Good for dry skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great moisturising mask

5 stars

First time using this and it has left my skin feeling super soft and moisturised! Did not irrate my skin at all. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sheet mask

4 stars

Great for a sheet mask, made my face lovely and cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dewey glowing skin

5 stars

I was having a pamper day and this came out, I didn’t need to use any moisture cream as my skin was already glowing and healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love

5 stars

After using this my face really did feel super hydrated [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Moisturising

5 stars

I love the experience of using this sheet mask before bed to relax and take time for myself, my face felt silky all day long the following day, much longer lasting than other brands of sheet masks I have used. Moisture bomb is always my go to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask

5 stars

Great mask, left my skin feeling lovely and soft and looked much fresher afterwards too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

