Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Medicines & Treatments
Constipation, Diarrhoea, IBS & Wind
Constipation, Diarrhoea, IBS & Wind
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
4 Categories
Filter by
Constipation &
Laxatives
(16)
Filter by
Diarrhoea Relief &
Rehydration
(10)
Filter by
IBS
(6)
Filter by
Wind Relief
(2)
17 Brands
Filter by
Imodium
(5)
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Dulcolax
(3)
Filter by
Senokot
(3)
Filter by
Bimuno
(2)
Filter by
Buscopan
(2)
Filter by
Dioralyte
(2)
Filter by
Dulcoease
(2)
Filter by
Other
(2)
Filter by
Andrews
(1)
Filter by
Califig
(1)
Filter by
Colpermin
(1)
Filter by
Fybogel
(1)
Filter by
Omega Pharma
(1)
Filter by
Rennie
(1)
Filter by
Senocalm
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(34)
Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
11.50
£
0.38
/each
Add Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets
Add
add Bimuno Prebiotic Powder 30 Sachets to basket
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Offer
Colodex 5 Day Bowel Regulating Programme
Write a review
Rest of
IBS
shelf
£
24.00
£
24.00
/each
Add Colodex 5 Day Bowel Regulating Programme
Add
add Colodex 5 Day Bowel Regulating Programme to basket
Silicolgel Ibs & Reflux 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
IBS
shelf
£
8.00
£
4.00
/100ml
Add Silicolgel Ibs & Reflux 200Ml
Add
add Silicolgel Ibs & Reflux 200Ml to basket
Senokot Max Strength 48S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
7.75
£
0.16
/each
Add Senokot Max Strength 48S
Add
add Senokot Max Strength 48S to basket
Imodium Instants 12S
Save 75p Was £6.50 Now £5.75
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
5.75
£
0.48
/each
Add Imodium Instants 12S
Add
add Imodium Instants 12S to basket
Save 75p Was £6.50 Now £5.75
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 28/01/2020
Offer
Andrews Salts 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
5.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Andrews Salts 150G
Add
add Andrews Salts 150G to basket
Windsetlers 24'S
Write a review
Rest of
Wind Relief
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.17
/each
Add Windsetlers 24'S
Add
add Windsetlers 24'S to basket
Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
11.50
£
0.38
/each
Add Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles
Add
add Bimuno Ibaid 30 Pastilles to basket
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 05/03/2014 until 31/12/2020
Offer
Senocalm Irritable Bowel 20 Capsules
Write a review
Rest of
IBS
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.30
/each
Add Senocalm Irritable Bowel 20 Capsules
Add
add Senocalm Irritable Bowel 20 Capsules to basket
Califig 100Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/100ml
Add Califig 100Ml
Add
add Califig 100Ml to basket
Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100ml
Add Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml
Add
add Milk Of Magnesia Mint 200Ml to basket
Colpermin 20 Capsules
Write a review
Rest of
IBS
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.30
/each
Add Colpermin 20 Capsules
Add
add Colpermin 20 Capsules to basket
Rennie Deflatine Indigestion Tablets 36'S
Write a review
Rest of
Heartburn & Indigestion Tablets
shelf
£
5.40
£
0.15
/each
Add Rennie Deflatine Indigestion Tablets 36'S
Add
add Rennie Deflatine Indigestion Tablets 36'S to basket
Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.08
/each
Add Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S
Add
add Dulcolax Tablets 5Mg 60'S to basket
Buscopan Ibs Relief 40'S
Write a review
Rest of
IBS
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Buscopan Ibs Relief 40'S
Add
add Buscopan Ibs Relief 40'S to basket
Senokot Tablets 60S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
5.50
£
0.09
/each
Add Senokot Tablets 60S
Add
add Senokot Tablets 60S to basket
Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.35
/each
Add Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S
Add
add Fybogel High Fibre Orange 10S to basket
Imodium Capsules 12 'S
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.42
/each
Add Imodium Capsules 12 'S
Add
add Imodium Capsules 12 'S to basket
Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/100ml
Add Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml
Add
add Dulcosoft Liquid 100Ml to basket
Dulcolax 40S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
3.55
£
0.09
/each
Add Dulcolax 40S
Add
add Dulcolax 40S to basket
Imodium Ibs Relief 6'S
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
3.95
£
0.66
/each
Add Imodium Ibs Relief 6'S
Add
add Imodium Ibs Relief 6'S to basket
Tesco Rehydration Treatment 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
2.30
£
0.38
/each
Add Tesco Rehydration Treatment 6 Pack
Add
add Tesco Rehydration Treatment 6 Pack to basket
Dioralyte Blackcurrant 6 Sachets
Write a review
Rest of
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
shelf
£
3.55
£
0.59
/each
Add Dioralyte Blackcurrant 6 Sachets
Add
add Dioralyte Blackcurrant 6 Sachets to basket
Dulcoease 30S
Write a review
Rest of
Constipation & Laxatives
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.13
/each
Add Dulcoease 30S
Add
add Dulcoease 30S to basket
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 10 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(34)
Medicines & Treatments
(34)
Constipation, Diarrhoea, IBS & Wind
(34)
Constipation & Laxatives
(16)
Diarrhoea Relief & Rehydration
(10)
IBS
(6)
Wind Relief
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Imodium
(5)
Tesco
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close