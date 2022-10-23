Fybogel FibreChews Citrus Constipation Fibre 30 Tablets

- Gently relieves constipation - Helps to maintain regularity* - Comes in a tasty chewable citrus flavoured tablet format, that is convenient for on the go. - Suitable for over 12+ years - Fibre Chews works naturally with the body to relieve constipation. Fybogel Fibre Chews are tasty citrus flavoured chewable tablets that helps to relieve constipation and maintain regularity. The tablets are easy to take, and can be chewed or allowed to dissolve in the mouth. Fibre Chews tablets are suitable for over 12+ years, and come in a convenient on-the-go tablet format. Fibre Chews works naturally with the body, and uses the ingredient Fibersol -2 (a type of fibre) to help get you back to regularity. It works by retaining water in the stool, and may also help to bulk-up stools, making them easier to pass. *For constipation relief. Fybogel Fibre Chews is a medical device. Always read the label. RB-M-46583

Fybogel FibreChews is a trade mark of the RB group of companies.

Chewable Fibre Tablets Gently Relieves Constipation Helps Maintain Regularity

Ingredients

Fibersol®-2 Soluble Fibre (1 g/Tablet), Sorbitol, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Citric Acid, Corn Starch, Citrus Flavour, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium Aspartame, Each Chewable Tablet weighs 2.75g and contains 1g of Soluble Fibre

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage