Senokot 7.5mg Tablets Adult Senna Laxative Constipation 20 Pack

Senokot 7.5 Mg Tablets Adult: Senokot 7.5mg Tablets Adult are effective laxatives made with natural Senna Fruit (pods), standardised to contain a constant amount of active ingredient in each dose. For the short-term relief of occasional constipation. Laxatives do not affect the number of calories absorbed from food. This means they do not help with weight loss.

Senokot and sword are trademarks.

Overnight relief Clinically proven medicine for short-term occasional constipation

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Each Tablet contains Powdered Alexandrian Senna Fruit (Pods) (Cassia Senna L. (C. Acutifolia Delile)), and Tinnevelly Senna Fruit (Pods) (Cassia Angustifolia Vahl) equivalent to 7.5mg Hydroxyahthracene Glycosides, calculated as Sennoside B

Allergy Information

Contains Lactose.

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

How to Take Senokot 7.5 Mg Tablets Adult: For oral use. Adults and the elderly: swallow 1-2 tablets at night. Should not be used in children or adolescents under the age of 18 years. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Senokot 7.5mg Tablets Adult usually act within 8-12 hours. If there is no bowel movement after 3 days, or if symptoms persist, in particular if you have persistent abdominal pain or are passing blood, consult your doctor. Use for more than 1 week requires medical supervision. Usually it is sufficient to take this medicinal product up to two or three times during that week. If the symptoms persist during the use of the medicinal product, a doctor or a pharmacist should be consulted. See enclosed leaflet for further information.

Lower age limit

18 Years