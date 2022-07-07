Fybogel Hi Fibre Orange Constipation Relief 30 Sachets

Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange 30 Sachets for constipation and maintenance of regularity. Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange is a laxative that harnesses the power of fibre to gently relieve constipation, and help keep you regular*. It works naturally with your body, usually within 24-47 hours. Fybogel can be taken daily to help break the cycle of constipation. Each single dose sachet contains 3.5g of ispaghula husk. This helps your digestive system to work more efficiently by increasing the amount of fibre in your diet. To use, mix Fybogel with 150ml of water and drink. It comes in orange flavour, and is both gluten and sugar free. *If there has been no bowel movement after three days of treatment a doctor or healthcare professional should be consulted. Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange Granules. Contains Ispaghula husk. For the relief of constipation and maintenance of regularity. Always read the label. RB-M-40596

Fybogel and sword symbol are trade marks.

Gently relieves constipation Helps to restore and maintain regularity Works naturally with your body, usually within 24-72 hours Contains ispaghula husk, fibre derived from a natural source Suitable for use during pregnancy Medicines can affect the unborn baby Always consult a doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine in pregnancy Orange Flavour,Gluten and Sugar Free

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Each Single Dose Sachet of Granules contain 3.5g Ispaghula Husk, Also contains Aspartame (see leaflet for further information)

Net Contents

30 x Sachets

Preparation and Usage

How to take Fybogel Hi-Fibre Orange Read the enclosed leaflet before use. For oral use. Fill a glass with approximately 240ml cold water. Pour in the required amount. When preparing the product for administration it is important to try avoid inhaling the powder. Stir well and drink straight away, preferably after meals. Adults and children over 12 years: Take one sachet in the morning and one in the evening. Children aged 6 to 12 years: Take half to one level 5ml spoonful depending on size and age, morning and evening. Children under 6 years: Not recommended for children under 6 years of age. Do not take immediately before going to sleep. If there has been no bowel movement after three days of treatment, consult your doctor. Do not take without water. Do not take more than directed. If you accidentally take more than you should, drink plenty of water. This product should be taken at least 30 mins before or after taking other medicines.

Lower age limit

6 Years